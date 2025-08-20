Nigeria: Ike Ibeabuchi, Idris Afinni Promise Third-Round Knockouts Ahead of Lagos Heavyweight Showdown

At a heated press conference held in Lagos on Tuesday, both fighters exchanged bold words, with each vowing to end the bout inside three rounds.

Nigeria-born heavyweight boxing sensation Ike "The President" Ibeabuchi is finally set to make his long-awaited comeback against Idris Afinni on Saturday, 23 August, at the iconic Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

Afinni declared he would stop Ibeabuchi in the third round, while "The President" fired back with the same promise, setting the stage for a dramatic clash.

The bout, sanctioned by the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control and promoted by Miyen Akiri's Prizefighting.tv, was initially set to feature British veteran Danny Williams, but injury forced his withdrawal.

Idris Afinni, a 40-year-old Nigerian boxer with a record of 18 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws since his 2013 debut, has now stepped in to face the undefeated Ibeabuchi, who boasts an impressive 20-0 record from his days in the United States.

Perfect contest

Speaking at the presser, the board's president, Rafiu Ladipo, delivered a heartfelt message to Ibeabuchi, urging him to seize the moment and prove his worth once again.

"In the world of boxing, we as Nigerians were proud that you have been there and given your best," Mr Ladipo said. "Fate has brought you back, and I believe this is the time to prove not just to Nigerians but to the whole world that you are still here. Mr. President, it is never too late. Your time is now."

Turning to Afinni, Mr Ladipo encouraged the underdog to make the most of the opportunity:

"To Idris Afinni, our homeboy, this is your time to rise. You are meeting Mr. President, but you must give your best. If you do, the world will know there is something special in Afinni."

Talking tough

For Afinni, this fight carries deep personal significance. The veteran boxer revealed how he grew up hearing stories about Ibeabuchi's dominance and never imagined he would one day share the ring with him.

"When I started boxing, my coach always talked about Ike Ibeabuchi," Afinni recalled. "He said Ike was a destroyer, a killer, someone who could have beaten Mike Tyson. Back then, I couldn't believe it, but now I know this is a great boxer coming from Nigeria. To fight him is the biggest opportunity of my career, and I will not let it pass me by."

Afinni, who has been training intensely since being drafted in as a replacement, vowed to shock the world:

"Someone who has not been in the ring for 26 years cannot come and beat me. Never. I will send him back the way he came. Boxing is my business, my life. For Ike Ibeabuchi, I am 300 per cent prepared. On August 23, the world will know Idris Afinni."

But Ibeabuchi, who left Nigeria for the United States in the early 90s and rose to become the World Heavyweight Contender, was equally defiant. After years away from the sport, he insists he is ready to remind the world of his pedigree.

"I'm happy to be back," Ibeabuchi declared. "I started my boxing journey here before moving to the U.S., where I became undefeated... I was born in boxing, and I'll show that on August 23. The long layoff means nothing -- I've trained hard, and I'm ready to prove myself to Nigeria and the world."

At his peak, 'The President," as Ibeabuchi was fondly called, defeated the previously undefeated, highly ranked contender David Tua in 1997.

The undefeated 52-year-old last fought in March 1999 when he stopped former world champion Chris Byrd in five rounds

Be part of history

Adding to the excitement, actor and Lagos State House of Assembly Member, Desmond Elliot, called on Lagosians to turn up in numbers, promising an unforgettable night of action. The Lawmaker is supporting the fight

"Nigerians are going to experience the greatest boxing bout since Jake Paul and Mike Tyson," Mr Elliot said with excitement. "It's happening right here in Surulere, at Teslim Balogun Stadium. Security will be tight, the energy will be massive, and Lagos will witness history."

Organisers have confirmed that the bout will be streamed live on pay-per-view at 1:00 PM New York time, 6:00 PM London time, noon Dallas time, and 10:00 AM Los Angeles time.

With tensions rising and both fighters talking tough -- and both promising third-round knockouts -- the stage is set for a showdown that promises drama, power, and raw passion.

On August 23, Ike "The President" Ibeabuchi returns to reclaim his glory, while Idris Afinni fights for the biggest breakthrough of his career.