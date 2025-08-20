Nigeria: Strengthening Local Food Fortification to Combat Malnutrition in Nigeria

press release

Nigeria continues to face one of the highest burdens of malnutrition globally, with 32% of children under five stunted and millions of women and adolescent girls suffering from micronutrient deficiencies. To address this persistent crisis, Nigeria Health Watch will convene a Nutrition Roundtable themed "Strengthening Local Food Fortification to Combat Malnutrition in Nigeria" on 28th August 2025.

The roundtable will bring together key stakeholders from government, the private sector, civil society, and development partners to explore strategies to strengthen Nigeria's food fortification ecosystem. Deliberations will focus on enhancing local production, supporting small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), and ensuring regulatory compliance with national fortification standards.

According to Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, over 31% of children aged 6-59 months in Nigeria are vitamin A deficient, while 35% suffer from zinc deficiency. Among women of reproductive age, 10% are iron deficient, rising to 26% during pregnancy. These deficiencies significantly impair cognitive development, reduce productivity, and increase maternal and child mortality.

Persistent challenges in nutrition funding and coordination continue to weaken Nigeria's response to malnutrition, resulting in fragmented interventions that leave millions of children and families vulnerable. Strengthening local food fortification offers us a practical and sustainable pathway to close these gaps by investing in SMEs, ensuring compliance with standards, and securing sustainable funding, we can protect future generations from preventable malnutrition," said Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director, Nigeria Health Watch.

Participants at the roundtable will examine:

Regulatory bottlenecks and opportunities for stronger enforcement of fortification standards.

Financing and technical support models to help SMEs scale fortified food production.

Opportunities to expand domestic premix production and reduce reliance on imports.

Strategies to increase consumer awareness and demand for fortified foods.

The meeting is expected to generate actionable policy recommendations that will strengthen local food fortification, expand access to affordable and nutritious foods, and improve nutrition outcomes for millions of Nigerians.

By investing in local production capacity and empowering SMEs, Nigeria can not only reduce its dependence on imported food fortification inputs but also ensure that vulnerable populations particularly children and women will benefit from lifesaving nutrition interventions.

About Nigeria Health Watch

Nigeria Health Watch, an initiative of the Health Watch Foundation, is a leading not-for-profit organisation committed to improving health outcomes in Nigeria. The organisation combines deep expertise in health and strategic communications to drive evidence-based advocacy, strengthen the capacity of health sector institutions, and influence policy for impact. Through its platforms and partnerships, Nigeria Health Watch informs and empowers Nigerians on health issues while also providing tailored communications and advocacy solutions that enable stakeholders to shape and implement effective health policies.

Learn more at www.nigeriahealthwatch.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Asari Ndem

Communications Manager

Andem@nigeriahealthwatch.com

08173476154