Nigeria: No, Humiliated Ibom Air Passenger Hasn't Sued Nigerian Federal Government for N500 Billion

No, humiliated Ibom Air passenger hasn't sued Nigerian federal government for N500 billion

IN SHORT: Multiple Facebook posts claim that airline passenger Comfort Emmanson has sued Nigeria's federal government and aviation agencies for N500 billion (about US$326 million). She debunked the claim and a public interest suit was not initiated by her.

"Ibom Air Saga: Comfort Emmanson Sues FG, NCAA & Ibom Air -- Demands N500 Billion in Damages," reads the headline of a story circulating on Facebook.

Several Facebook posts have claimed this is a new development in an incident widely reported in Nigeria. Viral videos started circulating on 10 August 2025 showing Emmanson, a passenger flying on Ibom Air from Uyo to Lagos, in scuffles with airline officials and airport security at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Emmanson was reportedly partially stripped of her clothes when security agents and airline staff forcefully removed her from the aircraft.

She was then arrested and the next day she was charged and remanded in Kirikiri maximum security custodial centre in Lagos, with her arraignment scheduled for 6 October. The Airline Operators of Nigeria also banned her from flying on any airline operating in Nigeria.

However, the federal government withdrew the charges and released Emmanson from prison on 13 August after a public outcry. The government was accused of double standards for failing to charge a Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1, for attempting to stop a ValueJet flight from taking off. Kwam 1 was also pardoned.

The posts read:

The controversy surrounding Ibom Air has taken a dramatic legal turn, as Miss Comfort Emmanson has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Ibom Air, and several other parties.In the suit, Emmanson is demanding N500 billion in damages over what she describes as unequal treatment and persistent aviation impunity.This development has sparked renewed conversations across the country about passenger rights and accountability in the aviation sector.

Emmanson reportedly told her side of the story on 18 August but made no mention of laying a case.

So is she suing the government and other parties for N500 billion in damages? We checked.

Public interest suit not initiated by Emmanson

Some of the Facebook posts include a reference to a public interest suit related to the incident.

A public interest lawyer, Ayodele Ademiluyi, filed a N500 billion lawsuit against the federal government, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Ibom Air, ValueJet and others for breaching the law when handling the cases of Emmanson and Kwam 1.

Ademiluyi is the convener of the Movement for Justice and secretary of the Radical Gender Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association. He told journalists he aims to hold those responsible for the incidents accountable and ensure that justice is served.

There is no evidence that Ademiluyi is affiliated with Emmanson, and the suit was not on Emmanson's behalf.

Emmanson debunks claim

Emmanson also debunked the claim on Instagram.

She wrote, in part:

My attention has been drawn to a fake report claiming that I have filed a N500 billion lawsuit against the Federal Government, NCAA, and others. This information is false and misleading. I have not taken any such legal action yet. When I eventually do anything of such nature (which is imminent), I will personally update the public myself via my official page.

At the time of publication, the claim that Emmanson had sued the federal government and other parties demanding N500 billion in damages was false.

