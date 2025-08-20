Nigeria: Not True Nigerians Earning N800,000 or More Annually Will Pay 20 Percent Tax From January 2026, Claim Misrepresents New Tax Law

20 August 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Allwell Okpi

IN SHORT: Multiple Facebook posts claim that Nigerians earning N800,000 or more in a year will pay 20% tax starting 1 January 2026. But the claim misrepresents the country's new tax law.

A day after Nigerian social media influencer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, lamented that a N36 million income tax bill was imposed on him by the Lagos state government, a claim about tax began circulating on Facebook.

It said that Nigerians earning N800,000 or more a year (above US$522) would pay 20% tax starting 1 January 2026.

One Facebook post reads:

BREAKING NEWS. Starting January 1 2026, anyone, Nigerian or foreigner, who does business in Nigeria and earns N800,000 or more in a year will have to pay 20% tax on their total yearly income, whether they live in Nigeria or not.

Another post links the claim to Peller's tax issue, saying that the tax demand by the state government amounted to 20% of the TikToker's annual income. "This is how it works. No escaping it!" the post reads.

The same claim appears here, here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

President Bola Tinubu signed four new tax reform bills into law in June 2025, a significant milestone in the administration's tax reform efforts. The federal government said the laws will take effect on 1 January 2026.

One of the new laws, the Nigeria Tax Act, prescribes new tax rates. But does it say those earning N800,000 or more a year will pay 20% tax? We checked.

Tax rate varied for different income groups

The Nigeria Tax Act stipulates a different tax rate for different income brackets. It states that a 0% tax rate applies to the first N800,000 in annual personal income.

That is after a rent relief of 20% of the annual rent paid has been applied (or N500,000, whichever is lower).

Other personal income tax rates in the new law are:

  • next N2,200,000 at 15%;
  • next N9,000,000 at 18%;
  • next N13,000,000 at 21%;
  • next N25,000,000 at 23%; and
  • above N50,000,000 at 25%.

This means those earning between N800,000 and N3 million will pay 15%; between N3 million and N12 million, 18%; between N12 million and N25 million, 21%; between N25 million and N50 million, 23%; and those earning above N50 million, 25%.

Our factsheet on the tax reforms provides clearer details of the tax rates that will take effect from 1 January 2026.

The claim, which suggests a single tax rate, misrepresents the law, and the claim that Nigerians earning N800,00 or more in a year will pay 20% in tax is false.

The same claim was found here, here, here, here and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.