Nigerian Basketball Player Dies During Training

The University of the Philippines (UP) community has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of their Nigerian basketball player, Israel Osamudiame Friday.

As reported across outlets in the Philippines, the talented youngster collapsed during a team practice session on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, who would have turned 20 on 6 September, was one of UP's newest recruits for the Fighting Maroons.

In an official statement released and published on the Filipino outlet Spin.ph, Bo Perasol, director of the UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development, confirmed the heartbreaking news.

"UP is heartbroken to confirm that one of our newest recruits, Israel Osamudiame, collapsed during practice yesterday. He was immediately brought to a nearby hospital where, despite the efforts of medical personnel, he passed away," Mr Perasol said.

Friday, a towering 6-foot-10 forward from Abuja, Nigeria, had only recently joined the Fighting Maroons after transferring from Centro Escolar University (CEU), where he starred for the Scorpions in the University and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL).

He was expected to sit out a one-year residency period before becoming eligible to compete in UAAP Season 89.

Witnesses said the deceased was an active participant in the team's workout inside the Varsity Training Centre in Diliman when he suddenly collapsed.

The team's physical therapists immediately administered first aid before rushing him to a nearby hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

The exact cause of his death has not yet been determined, as medical authorities continue their examinations.

Mr Perasol added that the school community is devastated and will continue to stand by the player's loved ones during this painful time.

"UP is in close contact with his family and is extending its full support during this difficult time. The university asks everyone to respect the privacy of his family, as they grieve this tragic loss," he stated.

Friday was regarded as one of the most promising young frontcourt talents in the Philippines' collegiate basketball scene.

His height, skill set, and athleticism made him a key acquisition for UP as they looked to strengthen their roster ahead of future campaigns.