Nigeria: Governor Alia Backs Benue Assembly On Suspension of Public Officials

The chief press secretary to the governor quoted Mr Alia as reiterating his commitment to the rule of law, due process, and the principles of separation of powers.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has upheld the resolutions of the State House of Assembly ordering the suspension of some public officials.

The officials affected are the Executive Chairperson of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri; the Chairperson of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Grace Adagba; and the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Lottery Commission, Michael Uper.

All three officials are to proceed on a one-month suspension effective Wednesday.

"In line with the resolutions passed by the House, His Excellency affirms the following: the suspension of Mr. Maxwell Ogiri, Mrs. Grace Adagba, and Mr. Michael Uper, each for a period of one month, effective from today," the governor's spokesperson, Tersoo Kula, said in a statement.

Mr Kula, the chief press secretary to the governor, quoted Mr Alia as reiterating his commitment to the rule of law, due process, and the principles of separation of powers.

He added that the governor commended the House of Assembly for exercising its constitutional responsibilities and assured residents of the state that his administration would remain dedicated to transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The governor also urged all affected institutions to ensure seamless continuity of service delivery during the suspension period, and appealled to the people of the state to continue supporting the government's efforts "towards building a state that works for all."