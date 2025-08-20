Ghana: Police Arrest 3 Over Illegal Possession, Manufacturing of Guns

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the possession and manufacturing of pistols at Shiashie, a suburb of Accra.

The suspects have been identified as Patrick Gyimah, a 24-year-old dispatch rider from Bawaleshie; Emmanuel Osei Yeboah, a 27-year-old electrical welder from Adenta Commando; and Charles Somuah, a 29-year-old private security guard from Ogbojo.

A statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs, Accra Region, said on August 7, 2025, that a police patrol team in the area spotted Gyimah in a secluded location under suspicious circumstances.

A search conducted on him revealed a locally manufactured pistol in his pocket. The suspect allegedly confessed to purchasing the weapon from Yeboah and Somuah at East Legon for GH¢2,000.00, having made an initial payment of GH¢800.00, with the remainder to be paid after receiving documentation for the pistol.

The statement said on August 8, Gyimah led the Police to arrest Yeboah and Somuah at their respective residences.

A search at Yeboah's home uncovered two locally manufactured pistols, one toy pistol, a BB 12-bore cartridge, and a jackknife.

Yeboah allegedly admitted to fabricating the three pistols and selling one to Gyimah.

The suspects have been charged with manufacturing guns without authority, possession of firearms without authority, and abetment to manufacturing guns without authority, all contrary to provisions of the Arms and Ammunition Act, 1972 (NRCD 9).

They were arraigned before court, pleaded not guilty, and were remanded into custody to reappear on August 22, 2025.

The Regional Police Commander urged the public to refrain from the manufacture, sale, or possession of illegal firearms, warning that such acts were punishable under Ghanaian law.

The statement also encouraged citizens to report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station to help maintain peace and security.

--GNA