Ghana: Garh-Ridge Condemns Assault On Staff

19 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH-Ridge) has condemned a case of assault on its staff by relatives and friends of an accident victim seeking care at the facility over the weekend.

According to it, the actions of relatives of the patient endangered staff and patients at the facility, undermining service delivery at a point.

"Their overwhelming presence disrupted the smooth delivery of care, caused unnecessary tension and even threatened for safety of our clinicians.

In the process, one of our dedicated staff was assaulted and this unacceptable act resulted in the temporary halt in service delivery," a statement issued yesterday by the hospitals Public Relations Officer (PRO), Juliana Haruna, noted.

A viral social media video circulating on Sunday showed a clash between relatives of an accident victim and medical staff of GARH.

The altercation involved alleged delays in treating the critically injured patient, escalating into verbal aggression, prompting management of the hospital to call in the Ghana Police Service to restore order.

In the statement, the PRO of GARH claimed relatives and friends of the accident victims "invaded the emergency triage" when clinicians were managing multiple emergencies.

Cautioning against recording videos or taking photographs of patients and clinicians without consent, as it breached hospital regulations, the statement stressed that the safety and well-being of its staff and patients remained its top priority.

The hospital reiterated its commitment to "quality and timely healthcare", calling for "cooperation and mutual respect" to ensure a safe environment for both patients and medical personnel.

Meanwhile, the incident has since sparked public debate over patient rights versus staff safety in Ghana's overburdened public health system.

The GARH, for instance, is among tertiary hospitals in the country that handles the highest emergency cases, with its triage system prioritising life-threatening conditions

