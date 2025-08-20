Ghana: Police Intercepts Vehicle With Firearms, Ammunitions

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has intercepted a vehicle containing a cache of firearms and ammunition on the Aputuongya- Bekwai road in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 17, 2025, when officers from the Kuntanase District Patrol Team spotted a suspiciously parked white Toyota Sienta private vehicle with registration number NR 289-24.

As the police approached, two male adults standing beside the vehicle, allegedly smoking a substance suspected to be a narcotic drug, fled into a nearby bush and escaped despite a pursuit by the officers.

A thorough search of the abandoned vehicle led to the recovery of several items, including: One AK-47 assault rifle (Serial No. 29546); One locally manufactured firearm; Ammunition, Two AK-47 magazines loaded with 30 rounds each, four packets of AK-47 ammunition with 25 rounds each, and seven loose rounds.

Other items: One pair of Wellington boots, one Huawei smartphone, cowrie shells, one pair of sandals, a Ghana Card, and a Temporary Driver's License

The vehicle has been impounded at the Kuntanase Police Station, and all recovered items have been retained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Godwin Ahianyo, Command's Head of Public Affairs Unit, confirmed to The Ghanaian Times here.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is urging members of the public with any information that could assist in the arrest of the suspects to report to the nearest police station or contact the police emergency numbers: 191, 18555, or 112.