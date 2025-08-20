Ghana: Odawna Market Complete, but Traders Still Struggle Outside

The newly constructed Odawna Market, intended to be a modern hub for traders, stands fully built, yet most traders are still operating outside in unhygienic and unappealing conditions.

During a recent visit, only a few people were seen inside the market, while the majority continued selling foodstuff and other goods in the open. The area outside is cluttered with garbage, making it difficult for customers to shop comfortably.

"I see the market is complete, but we don't know when it will open for us to move in," said Tanko, a long-time trader at the Odawna site. "Until then, we have to continue selling here, even though it's not suitable."

The market has a long history. It was rebuilt after a major fire razed thousands of stalls several years ago. The new facility was designed to provide a safer and more organised space for traders, including proper sanitation and drainage systems.

Related Articles

However, despite the completion of construction, traders remain outside, frustrated by the uncertainty surrounding the official opening.

Other traders expressed similar concerns, saying that selling outside exposes them to harsh weather conditions and theft, and reduces their daily earnings. Customers also lament the situation, noting that they prefer shopping in a clean, organized environment.

Authorities have not provided a clear timeline for when traders will be allowed inside, but community members hope that the move will happen soon to improve both trading conditions and customer experiences.

Until then, the gap between infrastructure completion and operational readiness continues to affect thousands of traders, highlighting the challenges of urban planning and market management in the city.

The Writer is a student of UniMAC