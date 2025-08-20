Ghana: Odawna Market Complete, but Traders Still Struggle Outside

19 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Mariam Mohammed Alidu

The newly constructed Odawna Market, intended to be a modern hub for traders, stands fully built, yet most traders are still operating outside in unhygienic and unappealing conditions.

During a recent visit, only a few people were seen inside the market, while the majority continued selling foodstuff and other goods in the open. The area outside is cluttered with garbage, making it difficult for customers to shop comfortably.

"I see the market is complete, but we don't know when it will open for us to move in," said Tanko, a long-time trader at the Odawna site. "Until then, we have to continue selling here, even though it's not suitable."

The market has a long history. It was rebuilt after a major fire razed thousands of stalls several years ago. The new facility was designed to provide a safer and more organised space for traders, including proper sanitation and drainage systems.

Related Articles

However, despite the completion of construction, traders remain outside, frustrated by the uncertainty surrounding the official opening.

Other traders expressed similar concerns, saying that selling outside exposes them to harsh weather conditions and theft, and reduces their daily earnings. Customers also lament the situation, noting that they prefer shopping in a clean, organized environment.

Authorities have not provided a clear timeline for when traders will be allowed inside, but community members hope that the move will happen soon to improve both trading conditions and customer experiences.

Until then, the gap between infrastructure completion and operational readiness continues to affect thousands of traders, highlighting the challenges of urban planning and market management in the city.

The Writer is a student of UniMAC

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.