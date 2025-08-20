Ghana: Bstem Initiative for Basic School Teachers Launched

The government has launched a new initiative to train teachers at the basic school level in Basic Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (BSTEM).

Dubbed: "The BSTEM Programme for Basic School Teachers," the initiative forms part of the government's reset agenda and aims at revolutionising science, technology, engineering and mathematics for teachers at the basic school level with emphasise in the areas of coding, AI, renewable energy and robotics among others.

The project is targeting 8,800 teachers with 4,400 beneficiary schools to be equipped with the necessary skills as well as make the teaching of the subjects exciting to pupils.

Launching the programme here yesterday, the Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, said the STEM laboratories would be constructed across the country to facilitate the teaching and learning of the subject.

"Phase one of the project would take 18 months to complete for review before upscaling the next phase. This is to reposition the country to respond to the rapidly changing technological world that must respond to climate change and galamsey threats and produce critical thinkers and problem solvers," he said.

The Minister said government, as part of the initiative, would adequately support the project through deliberate investments in order to prepare the country to respond to the rapidly changing technology which must respond to climate change, 'galamsey' threats and produce critical thinkers who can solve problems.

According to the Minister, ITECH Global is partnering the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service for the implementation of the project.

The Ghanaian educational curriculum he said, had been carefully designed to create pathways for our learners to identify and develop their talent early.

"We are moving away from rote memorisation towards inquiry, problem solving and creativity which will give every Ghanaian child the opportunity to nurture his or her talent whether in science, technology, arts and entrepreneurship," he stressed.

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Ernest Kofi Davies, in a statement, noted that the ambition of government was to provide accessible quality and relevant education that would produce 21st century graduates characterised by balanced knowledge, skills, attitudes and values.

Education he said, was expected to position learners to use their power through education irrespective of their level of education to create opportunities for themselves and others.

"Currently Ghana's education at all levels is focusing on the training innovators, entrepreneurs and global citizens with six key attributes, including critical thinkers, creative thinkers, interpersonal communication and social skills," he emphasised.

Madam Cressy Godding, representing ITECH Global, said the project targeted 8, 800 teachers with 4,400 beneficiary basic schools under the phase one.

Each Junior High School would be equipped with digital tools and ICT equipment to help facilitate teaching and learning of the subject.

The beneficiary teachers would receive training for the next nine days who would later train their colleagues in their respective schools.