Ghana: Apps Concludes With Landmark Declaration

19 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail ANNOH

More than 100 political party representatives across Africa have signed onto the "Accra Declaration", a landmark commitment to deepen democratic governance and foster inclusive development on the continent.

The 10-point communique, adopted at the close of the African Political Parties Summit (APPS) in Accra last Thursday, is expected to serve as a roadmap for enhanced inter-party cooperation and stronger solidarity among African nations in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063.

The three-day summit, held under the theme: 'From Politics to Prosperity: Strengthening Inter-Party Collaboration for Africa's Development and Economic Transformation,' brought together political leaders, policymakers, civil society actors and stakeholders from Africa and the Caribbean.

Addressing participants at the closing ceremony, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, commended the focus of the summit on promoting inclusion, particularly for women and the youth.

"If we don't make proactive and intentional efforts to push the interests of the youth and women, Africa as a continent will have ourselves to blame in the future," he warned.

He further cautioned that democracy without a strong connection to the culture, psyche and heritage of the people risked being unsustainable.

Mr Debrah assured that the government remained committed to creating a favourable political environment to ensure that the declaration is effectively implemented.

The Special Envoy of South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and Advisory Board Chairman of the Africa Governance Centre, Jeff Radebe, urged politicians to rise above petty rivalries and short-term interests.

"Let us be clear, summits do not change nations but leaders do. History will ask of each of us, did you take the spirit of cooperation home with you, or did you leave it at the airport?" he emphasised.

He called on African leaders to put their nations' unity, peace and stability ahead of personal ambition.

"When those moments come, choose the republic over the throne. True leadership is proven when the work you begin survives your departure from office," he added.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, described the declaration as an important step towards aligning political action with Africa's industrialisation and infrastructure agenda.

He said it also reinforced commitments to safeguard democracy, peace and the rule of law.

Mr Nketiah stressed the need for political maturity, unity and constructive dialogue to make the declaration a reality.

