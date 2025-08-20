Ghana: Prof. Affram Advocates Alternative to Sand-Winning

The fast extraction and depletion of the sand resource, both from marine beds and arable lands, and its associated environmental degradation, demands the urgent need for alternative sources of sand, Prof. Michael Affam has said.

He has, therefore, called for innovative alternatives, using mine rock waste to reverse the trend.

Prof. Affram, who is the Dean of the Office of Research, Innovation and Consultancy at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, in the Western Region, warned that the present extraction of sand was rapidly threatening our critical national resources.

He made these observations on Thursday at UMaT when he delivered a Professorial inaugural lecture on the topic: "Ore Sand: Critical Circular Solution to Address Huge Mine Waste Challenges and Fine Aggregate Scarcity."

Prof. Affram said the extensive sand resources utilisation for various human activities had attracted critical global concerns.

Interestingly, he said, huge mine waste rock sit idle in most mining centres in Ghana, thus necessitating the quest for its re-use as alternative resource to close the gap in the sand-demand curve.

He continued "Technical specification of the material is good, it will create job for the teaming youth and could bust economies of mining communities. In the light of the on-going discourse, this research focuses on the mining corridor of Ghana and uses waste rock dotted within Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality and other areas to create value to augment our ailing economies. Time for action on this call is now!"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof. Affam pointed out that the rising demand for infrastructure, such as roads, buildings, railways and related structures driven by population growth had led to global concerns over the exploitation of sand deposits for construction.

Traditionally, he said, sand was sourced from beaches, river banks and land masses, but, however, he added that, after water, sand was the second most exploited natural resource worldwide.

This surge in demand for sand, for example, Prof. Affam said, had triggered environmental concerns, prompting the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to declare a global sand crisis in 2019 and advocates reduced consumption.

"The World Bank Group also reports severe depletion of sand along West African beaches due to illegal mining along rivers and coasts. If current extraction rates persist, natural renewal will not match demand," the UMaT researcher added.