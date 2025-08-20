Ghana: Support Govt With Watertight Evidence for Effective Prosecution - Mr Oduro

Support government with watertight evidence to ensure successful prosecution of cyber fraud cases by government, the Executive Director of the Chartered Institute of Tax Law and Forensic Accountants (CITLFA), Mr Eric Oduro has tasked forensic accountants.

He said this was the only way the state could win the fight against financial malpractices in the law courts.

"You are the nation's silent watchdogs, working to uncover the truth behind financial crimes and safeguard the country's integrity," he said.

He explained that forensic accountants performed a role akin to law enforcement officers, by not only scrutinising financial records, but also providing evidence that strengthens the work of the courts and national institutions.

Mr Oduro made the call in his remarks at the Institute's 3rd graduation ceremony at the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) in Accra on Friday.

The event, held under the theme "Forensic Issues At The Workplace: Fighting Tax Fraud, Financial Crimes And Misconducts In Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises," marked the successful completion of professional training by a new cohort of forensic accountants and tax professionals.

The graduands who received certifications in forensic accounting, tax law, cybercrime, and investigative auditing, were formally inducted into the institute to begin professional practice.

Unveiling the institute's new mantra, "Forensic Accounting - The 3rd Force," Mr Oduro positioned the profession as a vital pillar alongside the judiciary and law enforcement in the fight against financial malpractice.

He further urged national stakeholders to invest in forensic education to strengthen transparency and accountability.

The Dean of the GCTU Business School and Guest of Honour, Prof. George Oppong Appiagye Ampong, in his keynote address, cautioned that SMEs remained highly vulnerable to internal fraud, adding that SMEs may seem too small for major oversight, but they are not too small to fail due to internal fraud," he stressed.

The Council Chairman of CITLFA, Mr Kwaku Nkrumah, also admonished the graduates to uphold integrity, professionalism, and diligence in their practice, reminding them that, "you have earned more than a title, you have earned a responsibility."

The graduation featured a panel discussion on combating tax fraud, cybercrime, and financial misconduct.

Awards were presented to outstanding students, with certificates handed out by a Senior Lecturer at the GCTU Business School, Professor Emmanuel Amponsah.

The ceremony also highlighted the growing partnership between CITLFA and GCTU, which Mr Oduro described as a model for bridging academia and industry. It was also attended by representatives of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD).