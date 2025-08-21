Nigeria's Public Spaces Neglect the Country's Rich Cultural Traditions - Why This Matters

analysis

Open spaces such as parks, gardens and public squares play an important role in city life. They offer places where people can relax, meet others, and take part in community activities. They are key to building strong and sustainable communities in growing urban areas.

As cities expand and global landscape design styles become more common, however, the bond between people and their everyday environments is weakening.

In Nigeria, the design of contemporary public open spaces has often put visual appeal ahead of the socio-cultural values that give meaning to community life. Landscapes tend to follow western garden aesthetics, marked by uniform lawns, ornamental plants and formal layouts. While these spaces may look attractive, they often fail to capture the energy and meaning behind everyday Nigerian life.

When parks don't reflect how people gather, celebrate, trade and socialise, they lose relevance. Over time, many become underused, neglected, or unsafe. In some Nigerian cities, once-prominent parks have been overtaken by buildings or left to deteriorate, becoming grounds for litter and antisocial behaviour.

The Mandela Park in Osogbo, south-west Nigeria, offers a telling example of an underutilised space. Similarly, the botanical garden and Ikoyi Park in Lagos and several colonial gardens have been compromised by commercial and residential developments.

When design overlooks cultural values and needs, public spaces risk becoming dull.

But the story of public open space development in Nigeria didn't begin this way.

Pre-colonial cities across Nigeria, from Ile-Ife, Kano, Ilorin, Zaria, Oyo and Nnewi to Benin, built indigenous squares based on cultural practices, needs and knowledge. These indigenous spaces were alive with storytelling, music, festivals, markets and communal prayer. Many still thrive today because they were designed not just to impress the eye, but to embrace the heart.

So, should the development of public open spaces focus on preserving local traditions and cultural identity? What might that look like?

As an urban planner and researcher with a focus on cultural landscape studies, urban greening and public space management, I looked into how the cultures of Nigeria's three major ethnic nationalities - Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa - shape the landscape character of indigenous squares.

My study draws attention to traditional landscape practices in Nigeria.

Read more: Colonial legacies shape urban nature: why this should change

Research-based evidence

To understand how the squares are used and shaped by culture, I carried out field observations, interviews and photographic recordings. I also reviewed previous studies on indigenous landscape.

I focused on public squares in three Nigerian cities: Zaria, Oyo and Nnewi. Zaria is in Kaduna State, north-west; Oyo in Oyo State, south-west; and Nnewi in Anambra State, south-east. These cities represent the Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo groups.

I measured how lively the spaces were by counting users and rating how long they stayed, creating an index from 1 to 5, with higher scores showing more vibrant spaces. Forty-five people were interviewed - 13 in Nnewi, 15 in Oyo town and 17 in Zaria - across different times and days for a fair mix of views.

Findings show clear differences in how public squares are designed and used across different cultural regions in Nigeria. These differences are shaped by factors such as traditional governance systems, religious worldviews, social lifestyles and the spatial needs for marketing.

For instance, the Hausa square in Zaria adheres to Islamic principles, featuring open layouts designed for Muslim prayers, royal ceremonies, and the Durbar festival, among others. The square includes the emir's palace and central mosque, positioned along the northern and eastern edges - symbols of power, territorial order, and the deep connection between religion and leadership in Muslim communities. In contrast, the Yoruba square is triangular and rich in cosmological symbolism, centred on the king's palace, shrines, sacred trees and ritual spaces. The Igbo square is more irregular in shape, reflecting communal living and decentralised politics, with open laterite surfaces and clustered settlements.

One interviewee from Nnewi described the square as a lively place where culture, leisure and community spirit converge. In Oyo, a Yoruba respondent shared his appreciation for the square's Friday drumming performances and its role as a meeting place for friends. Similarly, a youth leader in Zaria called the square the city's most popular venue for social events such as the Durbar and Hawan Anganchi, where people gather for horseback parades, weddings, and even a weekly horse race that draws large crowds and keeps the space animated throughout the year.

Features that attract people to spend time in the open space are royal palaces, museums, temporary outdoor markets, religious places, bars and restaurants. These features give meaning to the spaces. Meaningful events, including prayers and worship, rituals and festivals, are not only spiritual and cultural but also provide opportunities for leisure pursuits.

Even without facilities like public seating, water fountains, lawns or shade trees, people still make full use of these squares. I saw people chatting, relaxing, and enjoying drinks during local events like the Ofala festival in Nnewi and the Durbar and horse-riding displays in Zaria. Many sat on stones or stood in the sun just to watch the performances. People continue to use these spaces from one generation to another because they feel connected to them.

Another remarkable feature of traditional open spaces is how flexible they are. For example, in Oyo, a square might host trade activities in the morning and then shift to leisure and social gatherings in the afternoon or evening. This flexibility reflects Yoruba communal values and stands in contrast to many modern designs, which usually serve just one purpose.

Traditional versus modern landscape practices

Modern landscape practices often prioritise innovation, efficiency and visual appeal. Traditional approaches emphasise emotional connection, cultural meaning and local relevance. The tension between traditional and modern design approaches is a growing challenge in landscape practices globally.

Supporters of tradition argue that incorporating Indigenous elements helps preserve identity, encourage cultural continuity, and strengthen community pride. Advocates of modernity argue that landscape design should evolve.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But must these approaches be in conflict?

I have previously taken a middle-ground view, arguing that tradition and modernity can work together. By blending local knowledge with modern design tools, planners can create public open spaces that feel both fresh and familiar. This balanced approach ensures that cities don't lose their soul in the race towards progress.

Read more: Nigeria's Akure is a good example of how not to build a city

Implications for landscape planning and design practices

The success of indigenous open spaces in Nigeria depends less on visual appearance and more on how well they support local culture and everyday life.

These spaces may not always be visually striking by modern standards, but they are rich in meaning and practical use. Their flexibility allows them to serve multiple functions while preserving cultural identity.

The lesson for planners is clear: designs should reflect local values, rather than rely solely on imported styles. Tradition and modernity can work together when carefully integrated into landscape planning.

Developing public spaces is essential not only for aesthetics and the environment, but also for long-term cultural heritage and community sustainability.

Temitope Muyiwa Adebara, Researcher, Obafemi Awolowo University