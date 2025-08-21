Senegal/Uganda: Senegal Arrives in Uganda for Quarterfinal Showdown

21 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lawrence Mushabe

Defending champions Senegal arrived in Uganda on Wednesday night for a quarterfinal clash that will test the host nation's resolve and growing confidence.

The much-anticipated encounter is set for Saturday at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Uganda, fresh from their historic qualification for the CHAN quarterfinals, will be looking to make another breakthrough by toppling the champions.

Their journey to the last eight was sealed with a hard-fought draw against South Africa, a result that has fueled national pride and sparked hope of a giant-killing performance.

According to CHAN Head of Media, Mark Namanya, the Senegalese side was warmly received on arrival and has settled in ahead of the showdown.

He noted that the Ugandan camp is in high spirits and motivated to defy the odds.

"This is a historic moment for Ugandan football. We know Senegal is a tough team but our boys are prepared to take them on," Namanya said, urging fans to fill Namboole.

"We need the 12th man in the stands to push our boys to victory against a strong opponent like Senegal."

Senegal, admired for their disciplined and dynamic style of play, enter the quarterfinals as clear favorites, bringing with them confidence and experience as defending champions.

But Uganda's momentum, bolstered by home support, offers hope of an upset that could redefine the Cranes' legacy in African football.

With both teams primed, Saturday's showdown is shaping up to be one of the defining moments of this year's CHAN tournament.

