Nigeria: Abia Intensifies Quest to Discover More Kanu, Chukwueze, Others

21 August 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

With the conclusion of the zonal draws, Abia State has set its eyes on discovering of football talents that would follow the footsteps of Nigeria's football legend, Nwankwo Kanu and AC Milan forward, Samuel Chukwueze.

The hidden talents are expected to emerge at the maiden edition of Abia's grassroots football league themed "from grassroots to greatness", which kicks off on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Christened Abia Soccer Fest(ASF), the football tournament would run from the 184 state wards and progress to the local government level. The tournament is to be concluded with the state final where the overall champion would be crowned.

Speaking with journalists in Umuahia after conducting the draw for Abia Central, the Vice-chairman of the Local Organising Committee(LOC) of ASF, Ambassador Eric Asomugha, said that arrangements were ready for a successful tournament.

He said that Abia has produced international stars in football like Nwankwo Kanu and Samuel Chukwueze, and more of such talents still abound in the state and only needs to be discovered.

"We want to discover talents, and create employment. We want to discover more Nwankwo Kanu and Samuel Chukwueze," he said.

Asomugha stressed the need for stakeholders to assist in sponsoring teams participating at all levels of the tournament to ensure full representation of all the wards and LGs.

To make the quest of discovering future football stars fruitfully, Asomugha said that both local and international football scouts would be in Abia to identify and catch the hidden stars young.

He said that the State Governor, Alex Otti was making it possible for youths to discover their talents not only in football but in other areas of sports by sponsoring various tournaments.

Asomugha, who heads the technical arm of the LOC, said that Abia Soccer Fest was jointly put together by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.