Nigeria: Tighten Border Security to Safeguard Importations Through Seaports

Some concerned Nigerians have called on the federal government to strengthen border security and channel importation through sea ports in order to enhance revenue generation, create jobs, and improve national security.

The group, in a statement issued by its coordinator, Mr. Alabi Adesola, noted that directing import activities through sea ports could provide more than 100,000 legitimate jobs, boost tax revenue, and support local industries.

They explained that the step would also increase investor confidence, strengthen the naira, and contribute to the government's Renewed Hope agenda.

The group further stressed that improving surveillance and customs operations at the borders, while encouraging local production, would help grow the economy, reduce dependency on foreign goods, and ensure safer trade practices.

"We strongly condemn the compromised activities of some personnel of Nigerian Customs at land borders, enabling rampant smuggling. This undermines our economy, businesses, and citizens' well-being.

"The influx of imports cargo like (rice, vegetable oil, sugar, and edible products, milk, tomatoes paste,.margarine) pose health risks due to potential fake or expired goods.

"Smuggling also unfairly competes with legitimate businesses, threatening livelihoods and tax revenue.

"Concerns about potential arms movements and illicit activities through porous borders further exacerbate the issue.

"Today our markets all over the country are filled with foreign imported products that are illegally imported through our land borders," the statement read.

They urged the government to consider measures such as enhanced sea port control, tighter customs enforcement, and policies that prioritise locally produced goods, saying these would attract investment, foster industrial growth, and promote prosperity across the country.

The group further added, "This will greatly make Naira appreciate against CFA, this administration should not allow sentiments and nepotism to cripple her economy and security to the point that the nation will be at the mercies of the alleged bad customs officials and smugglers/terrorists. This porous land border can ignorantly cause the influx of ammunition into the country."

"Based on our recent research and investigation covering two major imported product, we found some of the following products imported into Nigeria without due diligence under mining the Nigerian import guidelines and collection of Duty and taxes," the statement read.