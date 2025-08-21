Nigerian Doctors May Suspend Planned Strike Following Govt's New Pay Circular

A source at the doctors' meeting told PREMIUM TIMES that the discussion centred on the federal government's response to the association's 19-point demand.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) may suspend its planned nationwide strike following the issuance of a new government circular on doctors' remuneration.

At an Emergency Delegates Meeting (EDM) held in Abuja on Wednesday, delegates from all 36 states and the FCT, including past presidents, secretaries-general, and affiliate bodies of the NMA, convened to review developments surrounding the association's 21-day strike ultimatum to the federal government.A source at the meeting told PREMIUM TIMES that the discussion centred on the federal government's response to the association's 19-point demand submitted to the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The demands centred largely on dissatisfaction with an earlier circular that the doctors said failed to address their concerns over pay disparities and poor working conditions

Speaking at the meeting, the NMA President, Bala Audu, who brandished the document before the delegates, reportedly confirmed that the government had issued a fresh circular revising the remuneration structure for medical doctors and other health workers.

Mr Audu was said to have described the new development as a significant breakthrough, noting that it effectively nullifies the previous circular that triggered the threat of industrial action.

According to Mr Audu, the revised structure is expected to address long-standing disputes among different professional groups in the Nigerian health sector, paving the way for relative peace and stability in the industry.

The source confirmed that the Chairman, Lagos State Branch of the Association, Babajide Saheed, read out the contents of the revised circular on the floor of the EDM.

The attendees then resolved to shelve the planned strike if the government implements the new circular.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Audu, he confirmed that the association had received the new pay circular but said the planned strike is still on until the government implements the new circular.

21-Day Ultimatum

On 28 July, the NMA issued a 21-day ultimatum to the federal government to meet its demands or risk a nationwide strike in the health sector.In a statement, Mr Audu said the association rejected a circular from the NSIWC, dated 27 June 2025 (Ref: SWC/5/04/5.218/III/646), which reviewed allowances for medical and dental officers in the Federal Public Service.

He argued that the circular violated existing collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) and worsened tensions among doctors who continue to serve despite mounting challenges.

"The Nigerian Medical Association expresses grave disappointment and unequivocally condemns the circular purportedly issued to address the consequential adjustment of allowances under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure for medical and dental practitioners in Nigeria," he said.

"The circular is grossly inadequate, misleading and constitutes a flagrant violation of the spirit and letter of the agreements painstakingly reached during the collective bargaining process between the NMA and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

"We reject this new circular in its entirety and demand a new circular that reflects previous agreements reached."

He stressed that fairness and justice must guide adjustments to doctors' allowances and noted that the association's salary structure proposals had been disregarded.

Doctors' Demands

As part of its demands, the NMA called for the immediate withdrawal of the June circular and the correction of consequential salary adjustments in line with the CBAs of 2001, 2009, and 2014.

The association also demanded strict adherence to the principle of relativity between the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), particularly with respect to call duty allowances, as well as the payment of all accumulated backlogs.

In addition, the doctors want all arrears of 25 and 35 per cent CONMESS, clinical duty, and accoutrement allowances settled without delay.

They are also asking for the prompt payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), alongside a review of the fund to reflect prevailing economic realities.

The association further demanded the immediate convocation of overdue CBA negotiations on CONMESS and the release of the circular on clinical duty and other allowances for honorary consultants, which was agreed upon in January 2024.

Other issues raised include the implementation of scarce skills and specialist allowances for medical consultants, approval of excess workload allowances for doctors, compliance with the 2021 hazard allowance agreement, and the enforcement of the 2024 CONMESS circular for house officers.

The NMA also insisted on the universal application of CONMESS across federal and state ministries, departments, and agencies to curb internal brain drain.

Beyond remuneration, the doctors are seeking comprehensive health insurance coverage for all medical and dental practitioners, as well as the immediate constitution of management boards for federal hospitals to strengthen governance and efficiency.

They also want the issuance of a circular implementing the new retirement age for medical and dental practitioners, alongside robust welfare packages, including health and social support for healthcare workers.

The association equally demanded the reversal of the appointment of other healthcare professionals as consultants in hospitals, warning that such practices could compromise patient safety and the overall standard of medical care in the country.