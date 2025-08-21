Nigeria: I Didn't Kill Mohbad' - Naira Marley Breaks Silence in Viral Documentary

Almost three years after his signee, Mohbad, died under controversial and unresolved circumstances, British-Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Azeez "Naira Marley" Fashola, has finally broken his silence.

Almost three years after his signee, Ilerioluwa "Aloba" Mohbad, died under controversial and unresolved circumstances, British-Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Azeez "Naira Marley" Fashola, has finally broken his silence.

On Tuesday night, Naira Marley released a viral documentary via the record label's official YouTube page, sharing his side of the story and addressing the issues that have trailed him since Mohbad's death.

The singer, who has been at the centre of allegations, counter-claims, and cancelled culture since Mohbad's passing, had previously avoided making public statements despite ongoing controversies, including the coroner's ruling, autopsy reports, police investigations, and disputes over royalties.

In the documentary obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the 34-year-old made several allegations, offering behind-the-scenes insights into Mohbad's life.

He accused Mohbad's wife, his fellow signee Zinoleesky, and an unnamed friend, allegedly responsible for introducing the late singer to hard drugs, of complicity.

He also spoke about Mohbad's parents and the singer's short-lived contract with Marlian Records.

It is worth noting that the coroner's inquest concluded with a ruling that Mohbad died due to medical negligence, recommending the prosecution of the nurse involved.

Following the coroner's findings, activist Martin "VeryDarkMan (VDM)" Otse launched his own "investigation", releasing purported WhatsApp chats that implicated several individuals, including actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, as well as Dre DMW, Samklef, and others.

This report highlights ten key allegations and revelations by Naira Marley in the controversial documentary.

Recounting the start of their relationship, Marley said:

"I didn't kill him (Mohbad) or bully him. In December 2019, at Marlian Fest, I announced Mohbad alongside Zinoleesky, C-Black, and others. On January 1, he told me he had gone to his father's church. That was when I first heard about his dad. I told him, 'When you blow more, you'll blow your dad too.' I believed he was going to be a star."

Introduction to hard drugs (Ice)

He also announced how he knew about Mohbad's introduction to hard drugs, "On 7 June 2020, this was when I first heard about Mohbad using something. They said it's called Ice. This is my first time hearing Mohbad using Ice. But I didn't know what Ice is. I had to find out what ice is. And when I found out that Ice is actually Crack. I was like, I know Crack and know what it does to people in the streets in the UK. But I wasn't angry because, at the end of the day, I only signed them.

"I can only advise them. I wasn't angry. So I called him to advise him. Told him about the danger. Just try to tell him this is not good for you. He did explain that he started taking it with his crackhead friend. I told him and advised him. There was no bad blood. I just spoke to him. I was not angry. I have no reason to be angry. But I will stay out of it. Saying he got into it because of stress back then, and said he would stay out of it. You can see the relationship is going on."

The Bank Account Dispute

Additionally, Naira Marley opened up on the account Mohbad used in collecting money from him, saying, "On November 10, 2020, he told me he was in the hospital and sent me an account Adesanya Justina Olajumoke. At first, he claimed it was his account, then later said it was his mother's. But his mother's name is Abosede. I began to suspect it was linked to Wunmi's family. I told him I couldn't keep paying into that account. Not long after, Wunmi admitted she was behind it. Afterwards, Mohbad started using his account, Aloba Promise."

Marley revisited the February 2022 NDLEA raid:

"I was in Sweden when NDLEA came to Marlian House. They arrested Zinoleesky, Subomi, and others. Mohbad was also taken after a scuffle with officers. Later, he went live under duress, accusing me and others of endangering his life. He also accused Wunmi, Zinoleesky, and even our wives. When I returned, I went to the hospital, paid his bills and the CT scan, but I never fully understood what happened. Despite that, Mohbad stayed in Marlian Music, released 'Ronaldo' in May 2022 and 'Peace' in September 2022. Life went on."

Out of Marlian House

Naira Marley also opened up on Mohbad moving out of the labelhouse, "After the incident of the NDLEA, which is on 24 February he doesn't stay at Marlian's house anymore, he has his apartment but he still has his keys, he might send someone to come get stuff, he might come get stuff, but he doesn't stay there fully, but he stays in his apartment, we still speak, he said he feels sick about a lot, he needs to speak to me, I said, okay, maybe when I get back a bit, he said, yes, sir, and if I can't keep it to himself again, I'll will call you.

"I said that would be good and we should fix a phone call, and we can talk about it, he said he'll call. After the NDLEA I tried to get him help, did more scans, pay for more meds, went to different hospitals, I tried my best, so when I go back to Nigeria from Dubai, me and Mohbad met up, we spoke on the 22nd of March and told me he's doing okay, but he told me he would like to find a place, so he can move, I said, no problem, when you find a place, let me know, we'll arrange it, and that was it."

Suicide

Marley alleged that Mohbad attempted suicide in March 2022: "Two days later, I left Nigeria, went to Puerto Rico, for the show on the 25th of March, 2022. On the 27th of March, 2022, Mohbad's suicide attempt, I was in Puerto Rico for a formation, when I got a phone call, and message that Mohbad is trying to jump out the window, he's trying to kill himself, I was like, what, remember his ready-made video of, this is when everything was serious, when they called me that he wanted to kill himself, I'm like, no, I called him and was like Mohbad, what's happening, what is I'm hearing, why do you want to kill yourself, if it's your dad, your mom, or your girl stressing you, leave there, tell them you're coming back, anything for him not to kill himself, I'm telling him, like, you're king on your own, I told him all this stuff.

"I told him, so what if you die now, what do you want people to say, after you've made the video, that if you die, they should hold Naira Marley accountable, he apologized, I'm like, I'm not angry, I already forgave you, the only reason this is coming back up is because you want to kill yourself again. I'm just looking after you, I need to look after you, I told you already, you shouldn't be stressed, be free, do what you want to do and say what you want to say, say it, if you say, be free, you wouldn't feel like, I know you said you feel like nobody likes you, but if you feel like nobody likes you, it's not a way to kill yourself, do you get it, because they're not showing it, that they don't like you, you woke up feeling it's something in the back of your mind, let it erase.

"I explained all this to him, that immediately, he said, sorry, he apologized, immediately after I got off the phone to him, I got the address, I called Zinoleesky, others from Marlian house to go there, pick him up, make him happy, whatever, so they went there, he went with them, his dad even went with them, so Zinoleesky had a club show, he went to the show with Zinoleesky, it was fun, it was okay, everybody said it was okay, they went to eat after, they sent me video and they went back home, he was eating again with them.

"I said if they can't see what's wrong with him, they should let him stay there, sleep, then his phone's ringing, and said he wants to go, he wants to go home, they have to let him go, it's his dad now, it's his parents, so he left, so on the 29th of March, I am on the flight, the next day after, he was chilling with Zinoleesky, I am on the flight coming back to Nigeria, as soon as I got back, me and Mohbad met up. He said he's not fine. Two hours after speaking to Mohbad, I went to his room to speak to his dad and mom. This is the video. Some people have this video online. Some people say his mom was on her knees begging. That's not true."

Marlian Day and reconciliation

He added Mohbad attended Marlian Day celebration after he went with his parents, "30 of May, Marlian's day. So that was the day I released my album. That was my listening party. Mohbad came, performed the song that I featured him on. So you can see the relationship now between Mohbad and Zinoleesky; there's no issue whatsoever. After that issue which he said Zinoleesky was a snitch, not to speak for Zinoleesky, Zinoleesky was still on the server. I don't know what he meant by snitch, but there was that; there's no way Zinoleesky would have snitched him; there's no snitch that he was just going through. Moving forward, on the 4th of September 2022, Mohbad dropped his video. 10th of September 2022, Mohbad said, When should he come see me. I replied, whenever he wants.

"I said, Mohbad, do the maths of all the money you have with me because I changed my phone, sent him, there's nothing to hide. You see all the money I have, all the money he has with me, clean, open, I can't hide anything from him. As you can see in the group chat, Mohbad's project, after all the NDLEA issue, after the suicide attempt, after he blamed Zinoleesky for snitching, you can see it was a good path for him to find."

Managerial dispute and fallout

Marley recounted how Mohbad fell out with his self-chosen manager, Tunde, in October 2022:

He picked Tunde himself. Later, they quarrelled, and Mohbad insulted him. That night, he confronted Tunde at the studio while intoxicated. A fight broke out, which I stopped. Shortly after, Mohbad tweeted accusations, suggesting Marlian Records attacked him. But I believe someone else was typing those tweets. Mohbad knew Tunde wasn't related to me.

"On the 30th of July, 2020. In this chat, you can see Mohbad pick his manager himself. Like, I make music myself. I won't pick your manager. You pick who you are happy to work with. We have in-house managers, too. We have, like, people who will guide your manager and other stuff. I didn't pick his manager, as you can see. Can you please confirm your manager with me again? He said Tunde. He picked Tunde himself. Cool. Going along the line, even after I spoke to him and Tunde together, after he confirmed he picked Tunde, I called him and Tunde together.

"He was planning to pay Tunde, like, 20% or whatever, or 25% or something. I said, No. I said, No, 10%. I make music myself. So I said 10%. It went with that, 10%. That's one of the things I got involved with, with them. I said, No, today's the shoot. I'm getting prepared.

"On the 4th of October 2022, Mohbad sent the screenshot for future compound payment increase. I said, Mohbad, that's not your job to be collecting payment, let Tunde do it. That it's not right for the artist to be speaking on their behalf. Mohbad replied, Please, Tunde has not been doing anything for long, and I'm tired. I've made up my mind, I'll be doing it by myself. I said, you can't do it by yourself.

"If you don't want to work with Tunde again, look for another manager; you can't be doing it by yourself. Mohbad replied, I will look for someone that's capable. Then, when Tunde came into the chat, Tunde said, Mohbad, what rubbish are you saying? Have you ever told me to do anything, and I don't do it? Mohbad replied, You're mad.

"I'm like, so you guys have a problem with each other since or what? You guys are here again. This is my first time seeing them fighting. This is my first time ever hearing them having a problem. The last message I sent in the group chat was at 12.08 PM. Same night. Mohbad started calling Tunde. He sent a message telling him to come outside. Come and repeat it in my face. He deleted it after. He sent me a message. He came to the studio. This time, Tunde has gone to football.

"Tunde is not at home. So he came into the studio. He met me in the studio. He came with some boys. The boys did not greet me. He was intoxicated. I'm not going to lie on. I said, Ah, come on, man. Just let him go. Just sack him. Don't just pick another manager. That will hurt him more. If you don't need him. Just sack him. That will hurt him more.

"Mohbad went outside. I know Tunde was going to kick a ball. Not knowing Mohbad was waiting for him outside. Calling him to come out. Unfortunately, they saw each other. They fought. Someone went to the studio to get me. I came outside. I stopped the fight. And I can see Mohbad is intoxicated. But all I can do is stop the fight. I got him in the car. He left."

Allegations

He said Mohbad alleged he fought with him, "After the fight between Mohbad and his manager, a series of tweets went out online accusing me, who has no involvement in the dispute. I suspect Mohbad had given access to someone to fabricate the story. And then he said, Just because I want to change my manager, who is their brother, see what they did to me at Marlian's house. You see, I told you this is not Mohbad typing. Mohbad and I have a very good relationship. Mohbad knows my brother. Mohbad knows Tunde is not my brother. But let me tell you how they're trying to make it sound sweet. Because I said Tunde Fashola is my brother. My brother is Tunde Fashola. But Mohbad knows the difference between his manager and my brother."

Contract Termination

The next day, Marley said, he received a termination letter:

"On October 7, 2022, his lawyer wrote to end his contract and requested payment logs. I had nothing to hide; I sent the logs. Though he withdrew $72,000 from a DSP partner, I didn't pursue him. I let him go, despite my investment. I told myself, maybe God just used me to raise him."

Mohbad's Death

Marley insisted he was not in Nigeria when Mohbad died:

"On September 12, 2023, I was in Europe with Zinoleesky. We had gone to Montenegro after I visited my kids in Amsterdam. It was there I heard Mohbad had died. At first, I thought it was a rumour. Then I saw Instablog reports saying he died of an ear infection. Immediately, fingers pointed at me again, with old videos resurfacing. They started posting videos from the fight he had with his manager on the 4th of October 2022.

Royalties

Marley pledged Mohbad's earnings remain intact:

"We've contacted his lawyer. His royalties are untouched and will be handed to whoever the court or his family appoints. We have not touched his money since his passing."

Through the documentary, Marley sought to portray himself as a supportive mentor wrongly accused in the wake of Mohbad's tragic death. Yet, with fresh claims against Mohbad's wife, friends, and associates, the controversy surrounding the late singer's demise is far from settled.