Nigeria: Ethiopian Airlines to Add Three Extra Flights to Abuja From October 28

21 August 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Kasim Sumaina

Abuja — Ethiopian Airlines has decided to add three extra weekly flights to the daily flights already operating out of Abuja.

The additional flights, the Airline noted, would be in the evening, while the daily flight would remain at midday.

A statement yesterday, by the Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, Mrs. Firiehiwot Mekonnen, stated: "To support this growing trend, Africa's biggest airline, Ethiopian will be adding extra flights to Abuja from the 28th of October 2025."

Mekonnen said passengers from Abuja would have increased options, noting: "The extra flights will offer immediate connection to many African and Asian destinations that reduce the total hours of flight time for passengers.

"The extra flights from Abuja do not just offer more flights it comes with extra benefits."

According to her, "The extra baggage allowance is for passengers going to some part of India, and Dubai.

"There will be three evening flights and the daily midday flight will not change. Only the additional flights will have different times."

She disclosed that the airline, in collaboration with Meetings Incentives Conferences and Events/Exhibitions (MICE) would host the event in Abuja.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.