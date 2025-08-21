Nigeria: Govt Approves N12,000 for Kidney Dialysis in 11 Hospitals

21 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The federal government has approved N12,000 as the cost for dialysis under the Kidney Dialysis Subsidy scheme, as against the previous N50,000.

Mr Alaba Balogun, the Deputy Director/Head, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He noted that implementation of the pilot scheme was already ongoing in 11 federal tertiary health institutions across the geo-political zones of the country and would be expanded in due time.

The hospitals are Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, University of Jos Teaching Hospital, National Hospital, Abuja, and Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Others are University College Hospital, Ibadan, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Federal Teaching Hospital, Owerri, and Federal Medical Centre, Abakaliki. (NAN)

