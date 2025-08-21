Nigeria: 7,000 Nigerians Stranded in Libya - Diaspora Commission

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has raised the alarm over the plight of thousands of Nigerian migrants currently stranded in Libya, describing the situation as deeply troubling.

Speaking at the official launch of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Strategic Plan for Nigeria (2025-2027) held in Abuja on Tuesday night, Dabiri-Erewa disclosed that no fewer than 7,000 Nigerians remain trapped in the North African country.

"As we speak, 7,000 Nigerians are stranded in Libya. In 2025, people will still travel through the desert to die," she said, lamenting the continued trend of irregular migration through dangerous routes despite years of advocacy and rescue efforts.

The NiDCOM boss called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to address the root causes of irregular migration and provide safer alternatives for young Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad.

On her part, the IOM Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Sharon Dimanche, said the new strategic plan is inclusive and nationally driven.

"This is not just an IOM strategy for Nigeria, it is Nigeria's strategy supported by IOM, developed through inclusive consultations and shaped by national priorities," Dimanche said.

She urged government institutions, civil society, and development partners to take ownership of the plan and ensure its full implementation.

"We are not just launching the strategy to leave it there, but I'm counting on each and every one of you to implement that strategy together, so that when we sit down three years, five years from now, we can hold each other accountable," she said.

"We want to see that difference. And I'm counting on you for your support to make that difference," Dimanche added.