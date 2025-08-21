Liberia: Notorious Drug Suspect Escapes Custody in Ganta

GANTA — A notorious drug suspect escaped custody in Ganta just hours after being handed over to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Charles Taylor, was arrested Aug. 19 by businesspeople and residents who have been assisting the LDEA in cracking down on drug trafficking in Nimba County. But news of his escape early Wednesday has fueled suspicions of corruption and incompetence within the agency.

Suspect's Belongings and Missing Vehicle

An investigation by The Liberian Investigator found that more than $1,000 in cash and other personal belongings were confiscated from Taylor during his arrest and turned over to the LDEA. Sources, however, could not confirm which officers received the items.

Adding to the controversy, Taylor's vehicle, which was parked at his residence before the arrest, has since disappeared.

Conflicting Accounts

Authorities with the LDEA's Nimba detachment, speaking on condition of anonymity, said all property seized from Taylor was turned over to the agency except his car keys, which they claimed remained with leaders of the Ganta Business Association (GBA) and the Gompa City Corporation (GCC).

A source accused the groups of possible negligence or collusion. But the GBA and GCC denied the allegation, insisting they surrendered everything to the LDEA without specifying which officer received the keys.

The dispute comes a day after the GBA and GCC donated two new motorbikes to the LDEA detachment to aid in anti-drug patrols.

Citizens' Anger Boils Over

Taylor's escape triggered protests across Ganta. Hundreds of youths stormed the LDEA and Liberia National Police depots, demanding answers and Taylor's immediate re-arrest.

Some residents later marched to Taylor's home, attempting to burn it down, but security forces intervened.

Trust at Risk

The incident threatens to derail growing collaboration between the community and the LDEA. Just last week, residents, local officials, and business leaders staged an anti-drug march pledging to support law enforcement.

As part of that commitment, citizens recently carried out arrests, including Taylor and another alleged dealer, before turning them over to the LDEA.

"If this situation is not properly handled, it will only embolden drug dealers," one community member warned.

Calls for Investigation

Community leaders are demanding a Ministry of Justice investigation into both Taylor's escape and the missing vehicle. Many believe he may have used the car to flee.

Unanswered questions remain: Who aided Taylor's escape from custody? Where is his vehicle? And will he be re-arrested?

As of press time, the LDEA had not issued an official statement. Efforts to reach both the Nimba detachment and agency headquarters for comment were unsuccessful.