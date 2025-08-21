Liberia: First Lady Launches 75 Scholarships to Train Health Workers

First Lady Kartumu Yarta Boakai on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, held an interactive forum for over 100 Liberian health practitioners to recruit potential candidates for over 75 fully funded scholarships in critical medical specializations.

The session, held at the A. M. Kyne Collegiate Resource Center at the William V. S. Tubman High School in Sinkor, Monrovia, provided detailed information on the scholarship programs, including available specializations, eligibility requirements, and application procedures.

Provided by the Merck Foundation in partnership with the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Health, these scholarships are a cornerstone of the government's effort to build an advanced and resilient healthcare system for Liberia.

The fully funded programs, which range from three months to one year, will be conducted both online and on campus at leading universities in the United Kingdom and India.

To be eligible, applicants must be Liberian health practitioners with the requisite academic credentials and a formal recommendation from the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Health.

The final selection of candidates will be communicated through the MERCK FOUNDATION upon receiving an acceptance letter from the school and a cover recommendation letter from the office of the First Lady and the MOH.

For doctors, the scholarships cover a wide range of high-demand fields, which include various areas of oncology, such as medical, pediatric, gynecological, surgical, and radiation oncology, as well as breast surgery, pain and palliative medicine, pathology, interventional radiology, and head and neck surgery.

Other available specialties include reproductive medicine and embryology, dialectology and hypertension, pediatric cardiology and endocrinology, critical care, neurosurgery, rheumatology, spine surgery, geriatrics, infectious diseases, stroke medicine, family medicine, cardiology, pediatrics, women's health, urology, and gastroenterology.

For nurses and technicians, programs are available in oncology nursing, radiation technician training, laboratory technician programs, and oncology research and cytoscreener training.

The application process commenced immediately following the forum, as interested and qualified candidates were requested to submit their updated resumes to the Office of the First Lady.

Applicants must be Liberian health practitioners with the required academic qualifications and must present official recommendations from the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Health.

The Office of the First Lady of Liberia has traditionally focused on programs that support health, education, and women's empowerment. Though not an official government ministry, the office has often partnered with national institutions and international organizations to address pressing social issues.

In past administrations, First Ladies have championed initiatives ranging from girls' education and maternal health to women's economic empowerment.

Under First Lady Kartumu Yarta Boakai, the office has placed greater emphasis on healthcare capacity building, ensuring that Liberian doctors, nurses, and technicians receive world-class training that can directly benefit the country.

This latest scholarship program, in partnership with Merck Foundation, continues that legacy of using the Office of the First Lady as a bridge between global opportunities and national development needs.