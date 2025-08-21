Nigeria: 'We Are Preparing, but Still Behind' - Kwara United Coach Reveals Ambition for New Season

Kwara United have been active in the transfer market, recruiting fresh legs to bolster their squad. But Sanni insists adaptation has been their biggest hurdle

With less than 36 hours to the start of the new Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Kwara United head coach Tunde Sanni is quietly charting his side's path.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES after watching his new-look team conclude their outing at a South-west pre-season tournament in Ogun State, Sanni spoke about his plans, expectations, and the reality of his squad's readiness.

The Harmony Boys have had a mixed pre-season after ending the last season on a high with the President Federation Cup triumph; the club's first major silverware.

For Sanni, however, those matches have been less about trophies and more about diagnosing weaknesses before the real business begins.

Preparing but, still behind

Asked about his blueprint going into the 2025/26 campaign, the coach admitted his team is not yet where he wants them to be but remains optimistic.

"Yes, we are preparing, but we are still behind. You see, we are still behind.

"But we thank God for everything. It is shown clearly the area that we have to work on (the preseason tournament). It has been shown.

"But before our first match, we are going to do something great about it."

New faces, slow integration

Kwara United have been active in the transfer market, recruiting fresh legs to bolster their squad. But Sanni insists adaptation has been their biggest hurdle.

"Yes, the integration is the thing that is giving them problems. Those of them that are playing for the first time are not used with this tempo. But, they will understand.

"They know the way they play for their team is quite different from the way we play here. They know, and it's not very tough for them. But with time, I believe they will get over it and be in very good shape."

That "shape" will be tested immediately, with the NPFL kick-off slated for 22 August. Kwara United must hit the ground running in a league notorious for its fine margins and brutal demands.

The Ilorin-based side has also been drawn to battle Ghana's Asante Kotoko in the preliminary stages of the Caf Confederation Cup for a place in the next round.

"We've been drawn with Asante Kotoko (Ghana) in the First preliminary stage of the @CAF_Online Confederation Cup." The club side announced.

Three competitions, one ambition

Beyond the league, the Ilorin-based side faces a packed schedule across three competitions. Sanni says the club's objective is clear: to be competitive on all fronts.

"Yes, we want to do well.

"In three competitions, we want to do well. We thank God that any time we make a substitution, you can see the effect of it. So you understand, we are preparing.

"We are preparing. We have to make sure that we have a proper starting eleven, and players that can come in to change the game. That is the area that has to be done."

Kwara United's test of character

For years, Kwara United have floated in mid-table waters, occasionally threatening a top-four push but rarely sustaining momentum.

This season offers both promise and pressure. With the NPFL more competitive than ever; following Remo Stars' fairytale title win and Rivers United's consistency, and nine-time champions Enyimba reeling from the failures of a woeful season, Sanni knows his "behind but preparing" squad must grow fast if they are to make an impression.

The season begins in two days. For Kwara United and their coach, the work of pre-season is over. The grind of reality now begins.