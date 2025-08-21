Nigeria: Super Falcons Star Tosin Demehin Signs New Galatasaray Deal

21 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Gbemidepo Popoola

Super Falcons defender Tosin Demehin has sealed her future with Turkish giants Galatasaray Women, signing a new contract extension after a stellar debut season that underlined her rise as one of Nigeria's brightest defensive talents.

The 23-year-old centre-back arrived in Istanbul in the summer of 2024 following her departure from French side Stade de Reims.

In her very first season, she made 26 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and anchoring Gala's backline with consistency and authority.

Her performances helped Galatasaray to a fourth-place finish in the Turkish Women's Super League, while also seeing her play a key role in the club's historic debut in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

A breakthrough year for club and country

Demehin's rise has mirrored the momentum of Nigerian women's football. Only weeks ago, she was part of the Super Falcons squad that claimed a record-extending 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco.

It was her first appearance on Africa's biggest stage, yet she was not nervy, featuring in every single match, at the heart of the defence, alongside vastly experienced defender, Osinachi Ohale; as Nigeria powered their way to glory.

The defender also enjoyed a personal milestone, scoring her first-ever international goal in the Falcons' emphatic 5-0 quarter-final drubbing of Zambia.

"It was a dream tournament for me; playing every game, scoring for my country, and lifting the trophy with my teammates," Demehin reflected after the triumph.

A Nigerian link in Galatasaray's legacy

Her contract extension also carries symbolic weight. With Victor Osimhen now leading the line for Galatasaray's men's team following his record-breaking move, Demehin joins him as one of only two Nigerians representing the Istanbul giants across both clubs.

For Nigeria, it is another statement of the country's growing footprint in European football's most storied institutions.

For Galatasaray, it is proof that their investment in African talent is delivering returns on the men's and women's fronts.

Looking ahead

As Galatasaray prepare for the 2025/26 campaign, the club will count on Demehin's composure, aerial presence, and reading of the game to mount stronger challenges both domestically and in Europe.

Having already proven her ability to deliver at the highest levels; from the WAFCON stage to the Champions League spotlight nights, Demehin's extension signals continuity and ambition.

At just 23, her best years lie ahead. And for both Galatasaray and the Super Falcons, Tosin Demehin looks increasingly like a defender built for the long haul.

