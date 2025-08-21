Nigeria: Remo Stars Sign Foreign Trio to Power NPFL Title Defence, CAF Champions League Ambition

The Sky Blue Stars confirmed the arrivals of Malian duo, midfielder Chaka Coulibaly and striker Adama Goita

Reigning Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, Remo Stars, have unveiled three major signings as they gear up for a historic 2025/26 campaign at home and on the continent.

The Sky Blue Stars confirmed the arrivals of Malian duo, midfielder Chaka Coulibaly and striker Adama Goita, alongside Benin Republic's defensive midfielder Jerome Bonou, all on two-year deals.

"The Malian swoop. We are pleased to announce the signing of midfielder Chaka Coulibaly and striker Adama Goita. Both have put pen to paper on a two-year deal," the club announced Wednesday.

Coulibaly joins from Bamako-based Sportive Binga FC, while Goita arrives from Malian giants Djoliba AC.

Earlier this week, the club also confirmed the capture of Bonou from Association Omnisports Les Requins de l'Atlantique in Benin.

With continental ambitions looming, these additions underline Remo Stars' intent to strengthen their spine with physicality, creativity, and depth.

Tricky Champions League path

Remo Stars are set for their second-ever appearance in the CAF Champions League after clinching their first NPFL crown last season with 71 points, seven clear of Rivers United.

Their journey begins with a preliminary round clash against the Comoros outfit US Zilimadjou (19-21 September). Victory would set up a blockbuster tie against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, perennial continental contenders, in the final qualifying round.'

Domestic title defence

Before the continental challenge, Remo Stars kick off their NPFL title defence on Friday against last season's runners-up Rivers United. With their Ikenne stadium undergoing renovations, the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta will serve as their temporary fortress.

Having come agonisingly close in the previous two seasons, Remo finally broke their jinx in 2024/25, sealing their maiden NPFL title. With new firepower from Mali and Benin, coach Daniel Ogunmodede's side now faces the ultimate test: defending their crown at home while aiming to leave a mark on the continent.