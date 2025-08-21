Tanzania Aims to Lead in Global Traditional Medicine

Continental standards agencies are pushing for regulated production of traditional medicine to promote quality (file photo).

South Korea — TANZANIA is aiming to become a key player in the global traditional medicine and pharmaceutical industries by leveraging its rich biodiversity and strategic partnerships to advance scientific research and innovation.

This vision was outlined by Director General of the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), Professor Said Aboud during an official visit to the Tanzanian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Prof Aboud, accompanied by Acting Assistant Director of Traditional Medicine at the Ministry of Health, Dr Winifrida Kidima met with Tanzania's Ambassador to South Korea, Mr Togolani Mavura, to discuss opportunities for deepening collaboration between the two countries.

"Tanzania has immense potential in traditional medicine, particularly through our wide variety of medicinal plants. However, to fully unlock this potential, we must invest in scientific research and build the capacity of our researchers and stakeholders. This is essential to ensure the safety, efficacy and quality of the remedies we develop," said Prof Aboud.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas such as technology transfer, innovation, product development, clinical trials and the establishment of startups specialising in traditional medicine.

The leaders also explored possibilities for joint production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and policy development to support longterm sector growth.

South Korea, known for its integration of traditional medicine into modern healthcare and its robust innovation ecosystem, offers a valuable model for Tanzania.

Dr Kidima noted that Tanzania has already made significant progress institutionalising traditional medicine within its healthcare system.

"We have created an enabling environment for traditional health services, which are currently offered in 14 referral and zonal hospitals across the country. Learning from South Korea's experience will help us refine our systems and further build the expertise of our health professionals," she said.

Ambassador Mavura praised the visit as a timely step toward strengthening Tanzania-South Korea cooperation in science, health and economic development, particularly through mutually beneficial knowledge exchange and joint ventures.

The meeting also reaffirmed a commitment to formalise collaboration through pilot programmes, exchange visits and joint research initiatives, positioning Tanzania as a leader in the responsible development and commercialisation of traditional medicine.

As global demand for natural and plant-based remedies grows, Tanzania's efforts to combine indigenous knowledge with modern science could open doors to new economic and health opportunities both domestically and internationally.