Liberia: 29 AML Drivers Receive First International Standard Defensive Driving Program Certificates

ArcelorMittal Liberia has certificated 29 professional drivers in Buchanan following the completion of a two-day Defensive Driving Program, underscoring the company's strong commitment to safety on and off the road.

The certification ceremony followed both theory and practical training sessions, during which the first group of AML drivers demonstrated their competence in applying international safety practices. Representatives from AML Management, the Liberia National Police, professional trainers, and the newly certified drivers attended the event.

According to Ruth Negash, AML's Training, Development and Compliance Manager, the program was designed to meet the company's high standards for safe driving while equipping drivers with skills that align with internationally accepted safety practices.

"We decided to align the AML Driving Training program with international standards to make sure to train everybody who is going to be driving, because we want to transport all our passengers safely and protect the people on our roads from harm," Negash explained.

She emphasized that the training instills defensive driving behavior, enabling drivers to anticipate hazards and prevent accidents. "We look forward to doing refreshers for anyone violating the rules, because in AML we are highly committed to road safety, and we have zero tolerance for unsafe behaviors," she added.

Negash further stressed that certified participants are now expected to coach others, act promptly when things are not going right, and help cultivate a culture of safety at AML.

Fleet Manager Kolisa Freeman praised the drivers who underwent the training, describing safety as a responsibility shared by all.

"Therefore, this program is more than receiving just a certificate, it is a reflection of our shared values--safety, accountability, and excellence on the road," Freeman said. "What you have learned through defensive driving techniques, vehicle checks, and compliance protocols is not just about passing a test. It is about protecting lives, improving efficiency, and representing our company with the highest standards."

On behalf of the graduates, certified driver Randy Reeves thanked AML for the opportunity to acquire new skills and knowledge. He assured management that the lessons learned would be applied in their daily work to ensure safe driving practices across the company's operations.

The Defensive Driving Program emphasized proactive driving techniques such as hazard anticipation, maintaining safe following distances, adapting to weather and road conditions, respecting road rules, managing fatigue, and staying alert behind the wheel.

Road and driver safety remain core pillars of ArcelorMittal Liberia's operations. By investing in initiatives like the Defensive Driving Program, the company aims to reduce the risks of accidents while creating a culture of safety awareness that benefits both its workforce and the surrounding communities.