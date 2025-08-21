Liberia: Citizens Question Senator White Rice in Bong.

Growing frustration is mounting among citizens of Bong County over Senator Johnny Kpehe's much-publicized "white rice project," which many residents say has yet to produce the results he promised during his 2023 campaign.

Bong County, August 20, 2025: Several citizens who spoke to this newspaper expressed disappointment, claiming that the senator's commitment to boost local rice production and even export Liberian-grown rice to the United States has remained largely unfulfilled.

"We were told that Senator Kpehe would produce high-quality white rice in Bong County and even export it abroad," said Mary Tarwow, a resident of Gbarnga. "But we have yet to see any evidence of this. It is disheartening."

Another resident, James D. G. Kollie, described the situation as misleading. "It is painful for citizens to hear such lofty claims, only to realize that they are unfulfilled," he said.

During the 2023 elections, Senator Kpehe centered much of his campaign on agriculture, with promises that his rice initiative would strengthen local food security, reduce dependency on imported rice, and create international market opportunities. However, investigations by this newspaper found no records of rice exports from Bong County to the United States or evidence of significant production on the ground, raising serious doubts about the viability of the project.

While some observers note that large-scale agricultural projects often require time, planning, and substantial investment before yielding results, many citizens argue that the senator should provide greater transparency on the progress or lack thereof of his initiative.

As discontent continues to grow, Bong County residents are calling on Senator Kpehe to clarify the current status of his rice project and to outline realistic steps that will ensure accountability and tangible results for the people he represents.