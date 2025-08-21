Liberia: 'I Am Tired of Living This Life.'- Female drug addict cries for help

A young Liberian woman, Carnalia Scott, is making a desperate appeal for help as she battles a life-threatening drug addiction that has left her homeless and estranged from her family.

In a tearful plea, Miss Scott, also a graduate of AME University, shared the tragic depths of her struggle, revealing that she now sleeps in graveyards after losing everything to substance abuse.

"I am tired of living this life, and I need rehabilitation," she said. "I want to reunite with my family, but they don't believe I can change."

Once a bright student with dreams, Scott says her downfall began when she tried to prove herself to street-savvy peers, claiming she wanted to show she could survive the harsh realities of street life. But that choice led her into the dark world of drugs and alcohol.

"Dem life can really hit some people differently ooooo," a bystander commented. "It's painful to see a graduate in this condition."

The heartbreaking story of Carnalia Scott, which surfaced on social media, has sparked a wave of public emotion. Senator Darius Dillon has since taken swift action, calling for her immediate transfer to the Center for Rehabilitation and Reintegration (CFRR) for professional care, according to report.

Liberian journalist Charles B. Yates took to Facebook to express his outrage and heartbreak.

"If this doesn't break your heart, it means you are heartless," he wrote. "Between 2023 and 2025, this beautiful and charming young lady became a victim... 'Say No To Drugs' should be everyone's business right now."

Scott's story adds a human face to Liberia's escalating drug crisis. During the recent National Anti-Drug March in Monrovia, Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, rallied citizens to unite in the fight against drugs.

"This is not just a march. It is a national awakening," she declared. "We move with purpose, not protest, with faith, not fear. Together, we will keep our schools safe, our children strong, and our nation drug-free, peacefully, legally, and powerfully, with God as our helper and defender."

In a show of renewed determination, the Liberian government has endorsed community-led efforts to dismantle ghettos and drive out individuals linked to drug abuse. However, it emphasized the need for lawful coordination with the Joint Security of Liberia to avoid human rights violations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This came after residents of Saye Town and 12th Street in Sinkor, respectively, launched a dramatic crackdown, destroying ghettos and chasing away alleged drug users with sticks and other objects.

The wave of action follows the "Say No to Drugs" campaign march on August 7, 2025, when hundreds gathered at the Capitol Building to demand action against the growing drug threat.

On the same day, President Joseph Boakai unveiled new policy measures, urging citizens to report drug activity to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

While critics say the president's move might be politically-driven, a tragedy in New Keymah Town, Soul Clinic, where four young men reportedly died after taking a deadly street drug known as "Android" or "Spark", underscored the urgency of the situation.

Following the tragedy, residents in various communities began effecting citizen arrests and handing over suspects to the police.

Responding to these developments, Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sanoe warned against mob justice.

As Liberia grapples with a national drug epidemic, Carnalia Scott's voice is a raw reminder of the human cost. Her plea echoes beyond the graveyards she now calls home, crying not just for herself, but for a generation at risk.

"I still have hope," she said quietly. "But I can't do this alone."

