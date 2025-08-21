Liberia: Court Orders Seizure and Sale of NEC Assets - Over $171,105 in debt

The Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice has taken decisive action against the National Election Commission (NEC) for failing to satisfy a longstanding judgment debt.

At noon, the court closed the NEC Headquarters in Sinkor and ordered the immediate seizure of NEC's assets, executing a writ to recover US$171,105.00 owed to M-TOSH Prints Media Inc.

The case involves an unpaid financial obligation that the NEC accrued with M-TOSH Prints Media Inc., a vendor represented in court by Mr. Varney A. Fahnbulleh.

Despite a clear judgment rendered by the Commercial Court on June 3, 2025, in favor of M-TOSH Prints Media, NEC did not fulfill its debt obligation. As a result, M-TOSH Prints Media sought court enforcement to collect the outstanding funds.

Thus, leaving Commercial Court Associate Judge Chan-Chan A. Paegar to issue the Writ of Execution that empowered Acting Sheriff Emmanuel Morris to seize, expose, and sell NEC's land, goods, and chattels.

According to the writ of execution, should the proceeds from movable assets fall short of the required amount, the court further authorized the seizure and sale of NEC's real property.

The writ's enforcement led to the closure of the NEC Headquarters on Tuesday, August 19, signaling the seriousness of the Court's directive and emphasizing the importance of compliance with lawful judgments.

The court's writ also carried a stern warning for NEC's leadership. It specifically ordered the physical appearance of NEC Executive Chairperson, Mrs. Davidetta Brown Lansanah, along with other authorized commissioners, before the Associate Judge, should the payment or a mutually acceptable settlement not be made promptly.

The order stipulates that any money recovered through the sale of NEC's assets is to be paid directly to M-TOSH Prints Media Inc., with a portion allocated to cover court costs.