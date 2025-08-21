Liberia: EPA to Host National Dialogue On Draft Carbon Trading Policy

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), under the auspices of the National Climate Change Steering Committee (NCCSC), headed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, will convene a two-day National Dialogue on the Draft Carbon Trading Policy in Ganta, Nimba County, from August 21 to 22, 2025.

The high-level event will bring together county superintendents, development superintendents, ministers and heads of government agencies, civil society organizations (CSOs), development partners, women and youth leaders, religious leaders, community representatives, the media, and student leaders, among others.

According to EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel Yahkpawolo, who spoke during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the dialogue is intended to provide a platform for developing a pathway toward a national Climate Change Law. The forum will also create space for diverse voices to be heard in shaping Liberia's climate governance framework.

Dr. Yahkpawolo explained that feedback and recommendations from the Ganta dialogue will be incorporated into the Draft Carbon Trading Policy before moving to the validation stage.

However, he says, following the validation, Liberia will draft a comprehensive Climate Change Law, which will not only enshrine the carbon trading framework but also establish a legal basis for climate governance in the country.

"This law will provide the rules, institutions, and enforcement mechanisms needed to guide climate action, regulate emissions, and ensure that carbon market benefits are shared fairly, especially with forest-dependent and vulnerable communities," he emphasized.

The EPA boss further noted that Liberia is committed to building a transparent, accountable, and inclusive carbon market system that safeguards forests, uplifts communities, and positions the country as a credible player in global climate finance.

"The EPA, FDA, NCCSC, and all partners call on citizens, civil society, and stakeholders to actively participate in this process. Together, we can ensure that Liberia's natural wealth becomes a source of resilience and prosperity for generations to come," Dr. Yahkpawolo said.

The NCCSC, chaired by President Boakai, is the highest decision-making body for climate change activities in Liberia, including carbon market policies. At its 24th sitting in July 2024, the NCCSC mandated the EPA to lead the development of Liberia's Carbon Trading Policy, with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) providing support on forest-related carbon issues.

Since then, the EPA, FDA, and partners have been working on both the policy framework and the climate change legislation. To strengthen the process, the Government of Liberia signed a Letter of Agreement with the Coalition for Rainforest Nations (CfRN) to provide technical assistance in drafting the policy and conducting a comprehensive forest inventory to determine Liberia's carbon stock.

Bit speaking on the occasion Dr. Yapka wollao says, "This stocktaking is essential, as it will establish the baseline of the country's natural capital in terms of carbon storage and set the stage for future participation in international carbon markets," Dr. Yahkpawolo noted.

'The EPA has also conducted capacity building programs with support from CfRN, training members of the carbon technical working group, which includes representatives from line ministries, agencies, and civil society organizations. These trainings are designed to equip national stakeholders with the skills to manage and analyze carbon data effectively." He said, adding that in late August 2025, CfRN will conduct on-the-ground training in Liberia using modern technologies such as high-resolution aerial photography and advanced modeling tools to estimate the carbon stock of Liberia's forests, and that A similar study is also underway to assess the carbon storage potential of Liberia's mangroves.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Yahkpawolo also highlighted that Liberia's draft Carbon Trading Policy has already undergone technical review by experts from government, civil society, and development partners, and has been presented to the NCCSC for consideration. Public consultations have been carried out in seven of Liberia's fifteen counties, gathering input from community representatives, local authorities, and grassroots organizations. "The remaining counties will be consulted in the coming weeks."

"These consultations are central to ensuring that the policy reflects the voices of ordinary Liberians, particularly those whose livelihoods depend directly on forests and natural resources," the EPA boss stressed.

Meanwhile, he says, the upcoming National Dialogue in Ganta will build on this momentum, bringing together diverse stakeholders to ensure national ownership of the Draft Carbon Trading Policy and pave the way toward a comprehensive Climate Change Law.