Liberia: Integrity Watch Hosts Citizens' Dialogue - On ArcelorMittal's new MDA

Citizens of Nimba say the new MDA of ArcelorMittal Liberia should include stronger clauses to compel the company to address long-standing challenges, including the promotion of local farmers' produce, building of schools, and upgrading of health facilities, among others.

Integrity Watch Liberia has convened a one-day citizens' dialogue in Nimba County, bringing together local stakeholders, community representatives, and lawmakers to deliberate on the pending new Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) of ArcelorMittal Liberia.

The dialogue, held at the Nimba University auditorium in Sanniquellie, provided a platform for citizens of ArcelorMittal-affected communities to recommend provisions they want reflected in the new agreement before its submission to the National Legislature.

ArcelorMittal Liberia, the world's steel giant operating in Liberia since 2005, is renegotiating its agreement with the Government of Liberia.

The new MDA is expected to reach the House of Representatives soon, but lawmakers representing affected counties say they are conducting broad consultations to capture citizens' inputs.

Among the nine lawmakers representing Nimba County, three were in attendance including, Representative Nyan G. Flomo of Electoral District #2, Representative Ernest M. Manseah of Electoral District #4, and Representative Saye Miannah of District #8, who also chairs the Nimba Legislative Caucus.

During the dialogue, citizens raised serious concerns about ArcelorMittal Liberia's alleged failure to deliver on promises enshrined in the current agreement, signed years ago.

According to the participants, commitments such as road connectivity, health facilities, and construction of schools have not been fulfilled, leaving many communities neglected.

Frustrated citizens lamented that despite AML's years of operations in the county, basic social services remain a challenge for ordinary people.

"We are still struggling for safe drinking water; we still have impassable roads, and our farmers are left behind without support," one community elder expressed during the session.

Participants accused ArcelorMittal of abandoning the people of Nimba after exploiting their natural resources.

They stressed that any new agreement signed with the government must strongly enforce corporate responsibilities to ensure that promises made to host communities are kept.

Several speakers also pointed out that the absence of adequate monitoring and enforcement mechanisms has emboldened AML to neglect its obligations.

Citizens said the new MDA should include stronger clauses to compel the company to address long-standing challenges, including the promotion of local farmers' produce, building of schools, and upgrading of health facilities.

They further emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, demanding that government negotiators and lawmakers place the interests of the people at the center of discussions.

For their part, the attending lawmakers pledged to consider the views expressed by their constituents when reviewing the new agreement.

Representative Nyan Flomo assured the gathering that the voices of ordinary Nimbaians would not be ignored in the legislative process.

Similarly, Representative Ernest Manseah noted that lawmakers are under obligation to protect their people's welfare and will ensure that citizens' demands are captured in the final document.

The head of the Nimba Legislative Caucus, Representative Saye Miannah, reaffirmed the caucus's commitment to standing with the people, stressing that "the cries of citizens will guide their decisions."

Observers attending the dialogue also described it as a critical step in ensuring community participation in natural resource governance, a sector that has often left local voices marginalized.

As ArcelorMittal Liberia prepares for the next phase of operations in the country, Nimba citizens are determined to ensure that their development needs are prioritized in the renegotiated MDA.

As it stands, the people of Nimba remain steadfast as they are looking up to their lawmakers as the much-anticipated agreement makes its way to the House in coming weeks.

