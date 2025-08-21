Liberia: KAICT & Partners Sound Alarm Over Growing Hunger and Food Insecurity - At ACPA 22nd Anniversary

The 22nd anniversary of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement (ACPA) was marked on August 19, 2025, at the University of Liberia in Monrovia.

The event, championed by the Kofi-Annan-Institute for Conflict Transformation (KAICT) in collaboration with international development partners and stakeholders from across Liberia's political, civil, and social spectrum, served as both a commemoration and a call to action--placing urgent emphasis on the growing threats of hunger and food insecurity, which were highlighted as central triggers of Liberia's fourteen-year conflict.

The gathering brought together diplomats, including the German Ambassador to Liberia, Dr. Jakob Haselhuber, Liberian government officials, civil society representatives, youth, women, and student groups. Together, they reflected on the enduring impact of the ACPA, signed in Accra, Ghana, 22 years ago, which brought an end to one of Africa's longest and most devastating civil wars.

The ACPA was described not merely as a peace treaty, but as a rebirth for Liberia--a collective choice for reconciliation over vengeance, and dialogue over destruction. It was a solemn moment honoring the memory of more than 250,000 Liberians who lost their lives.

A central focus of the anniversary was the recognition that hunger and food insecurity remain potent triggers of violence and instability--threats that must be addressed if Liberia is to preserve its peace.

The event's keynote speaker, Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., Director General of the Civil Service Agency, underscored the inseparable link between agriculture, dignity, and peace.

He reminded attendees that the civil war devastated Liberia's farms and drove farmers from their land, making the nation heavily dependent on food imports and vulnerable to insecurity.

Dr. Joekai called for a transformation of agriculture from subsistence to agribusiness. "Agribusiness means farmers are not just surviving but thriving," he declared. This vision requires investment in processing plants so Liberian staples like cassava, rice, and palm oil are exported as finished goods; vocational training in agricultural technology for youth; and access to credit, modern equipment, and storage facilities for farmers. "No nation has achieved lasting peace without securing food. And no nation has developed without turning farming into agribusiness," Dr. Joekai emphasized, urging that self-sufficiency in food is foundational to national stability.

The anniversary celebration was not only a moment to remember the past but also to recommit to national unity, reconciliation, justice, and the rewriting of Liberia's history with honesty. Dr. Joekai called for ongoing reforms in governance, the building of schools, hospitals, roads, farms, and the creation of jobs for Liberians.

He expressed appreciation for President Boakai's pursuit of justice and human capital development and concluded with a resounding appeal: "Let us remain united in our conviction that Liberia will never again return to war."

In a welcoming remark by Prof. Dr. T. Debey Sayndee, Director of KAICT, he expressed gratitude for the support of participants and partners, while underscoring the work still required to maintain Liberia's stability.

He affirmed KAICT's ongoing commitment to engage policymakers and stakeholders. He urged the government to focus on addressing the underlying triggers of conflict--primarily political and agricultural growth, job creation, and opportunity.

German Ambassador Dr. Jakob Haselhuber praised Liberia's progress in sustaining peace and reiterated the German government's ongoing support for Liberian development and democratic consolidation.