Liberia: Actions to Tackle Drugs - Multi-sectoral Committee concludes two-day strategic session.

20 August 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

To tackle drugs and illicit substances here, the Multi-Sectoral Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse has concluded a two-day strategic session to heighten the national fight against substance abuse.

The session is to intensify Liberia's fight against the growing wave of narcotics and substance abuse through a unified and actionable strategy.

During the two-day session at the Ministry of Health in Congo Town, health stakeholders endorsed stronger enforcement, rehabilitation, and prevention measures to combat narcotics.

The strategic session brought together government ministries, security agencies, development partners, and civil society organizations to review progress under the National Drug and Substance Abuse Program (NADSAP), as well as to strengthen interagency coordination.

At the opening session, Health Minister and Chair of the Multi-Sectorial Committee, Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, reaffirmed the government's commitment to what she termed a "whole-of-society response" to the drug crisis.

"This session is not just about discussions; it is about decisions and actions. We're leaving here with a clearer roadmap, and we must all ensure that the commitments made are translated into practical interventions across every sector," she emphasized.

The Minister of Health also urged all stakeholders to remain committed beyond the meeting hall. "The fight against substance abuse is not a two-day exercise. It is a national emergency, and the success of our collective response depends on consistent action, accountability, and collaboration," she stated.

The event also established a Technical Working Group (TWG). During technical sessions, the Director of the Mental Health Unit at the Ministry of Health (MOH),

Dr. Moses Ziah II presented the committee's progress report, highlighting enforcement actions by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), community rehabilitation efforts, vocational training for recovering users, and policy reforms led by the Ministry of Justice and allied agencies.

At the conclusion of deliberations, participants endorsed a set of recommendations, including scaling up law enforcement operations, expanding nationwide rehabilitation and treatment services, and accelerating prevention programs in schools, communities, and workplaces. The session also prioritized resource mobilization and the operationalization of the national drug information system to better track usage trends.

International partners, including the UN system, YWCA, and Mother of Light Rehabilitation Center, pledged continued support through technical assistance, funding, and capacity-building initiatives.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.