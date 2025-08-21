Liberia: Calls to Expand Supreme Court

The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for Justice and Humanity has called on President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to ensure the expansion of the Supreme Court bench due to the increasing number of litigations across the Country.

Mr. Juma P Karnley, a Liberian and a legal practitioner based in Laval, Quebec, Canada, in an open communication address to Mr. Boakai explained that "In furtherance of judicial reform and enhancement of access to justice across Liberia, I respectfully submit for your consideration two critical proposals: The expansion of the Supreme Court Bench from five (5) to seven (7) Justices; and the establishment of Intermediary Regional Appellate Courts to hear appeals from Circuit Courts within designated regions."

Mr. Karnley who is also the Chief Executive Officer the local "JPK Foundation for Justice and Humanity" said the proposal to kincrease the Number of Supreme Court Justices from Five to Seven is due to the growing volume of litigation and increasing complexity of constitutional, civil, and criminal matters, adding that there is a compelling need to increase the number of Justices to seven (7).

"This expansion would not only strengthen judicial capacity but also promote broader legal representation and regional inclusivity on the Bench," Karnley said adding, " A larger Bench would enhance the Court's ability to address the rising caseload and reduce delays in the delivery of judgments, encourage a more diverse pool of legal expertise, cultural perspectives, and professional experiences to enrich deliberations, build public confidence in the independence, impartiality, and responsiveness of the judiciary."

He further explained that the legal basis for the change would necessitate constitutional amendment, specifically to Article 67 of the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, which currently provides for the composition of the Supreme Court.

Karnley, however, emphasized that such an amendment would require a bill initiated by the National Legislature and passed by two-thirds of both Houses' members and ratified through a national referendum in accordance with Articles 91 and 92 of the Constitution.

"In terms of comparative jurisprudence, several jurisdictions, including Ghana and Nigeria, have expanded their Supreme Court benches to enhance judicial efficiency and accommodate growing legal demand. Liberia would be well-positioned to adopt a similar model to meet its evolving judicial needs. Proposal for the Establishment of Intermediary Regional Appellate Courts. Currently, all appeals from Circuit Courts are directed solely to the Supreme Court, creating significant backlog and judicial congestion. This situation impedes timely access to justice and undermines the constitutional right of citizens to a fair and expeditious hearing," Karnley argued.

Karnley also proposes the creation of Intermediary Regional Appellate Courts, each comprising three (3) counties per region adding that these appellate courts would be vested with the jurisdiction to hear and determine appeals from the Circuit Courts within their respective regions; thereby, reducing the burden on the Supreme Court and allowing it to focus on constitutional, public interest, and precedent-setting cases.

"Potential benefits of this reform include Decongestion of the Supreme Court docket, expedited resolution of appeals, increased physical and procedural access to appellate justice across the country, and promotion of judicial efficiency and uniformity in regional jurisprudence," he indicated.

The diaspora Liberian legal practitioner further listed legislative steps to realize this proposal, which include the enactment of enabling legislation by the National Legislature under its authority to establish courts subordinate to the Supreme Court as provided for under Article 65 of the Constitution and the allocation of budgetary resources to support the infrastructure and staffing of these appellate courts.

. According to him, the recruitment and appointment of qualified appellate judges should be ensured by merit-based selection with consideration for regional balance and professional integrity.

He named Kenya, South Africa, and the United States as having such jurisprudence, saying they have successfully implemented intermediate appellate courts to streamline the administration of justice and ensure timely adjudication of appeals.

"Liberia can draw from these models to construct a system tailored to its unique legal, geographic, and societal context. In conclusion, Your Excellency, I submit these recommendations with the conviction that they are consistent with your vision to reform and strengthen Liberia's judicial system, and by expanding the Supreme Court and decentralizing appellate functions, the Liberian people will enjoy greater access to justice, a more efficient legal system," he concluded. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.