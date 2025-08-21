The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) is urging the general public to exercise caution when engaging in or organizing raids against suspected drug dealers, users, and individuals commonly referred to as "Zogos."

As the legally mandated institution responsible for combating drug-related crimes across Liberia, the LDEA appreciates the growing support from citizens in the fight against illicit drugs. However, we strongly advise that any intended action against suspected drug traffickers or drug-affected communities (commonly referred to as "ghettos") must be coordinated with the LDEA in advance.

Uncoordinated citizen-led actions may pose serious risks to public safety, violate human rights, or compromise legal procedures. The LDEA has trained technicians and certified officers equipped to conduct drug testing and investigations per national laws and international standards. All individuals arrested on suspicion of drug offences must undergo a proper investigation. If found culpable, they will be duly charged and forwarded to the appropriate courts for prosecution.

It is important to remember that under Liberian law, everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. An allegation does not automatically translate to guilt. As such, the LDEA remains committed to upholding the rule of law and adhering to international best practices in its operations.

We encourage citizens to contact the LDEA before taking any action related to suspected drug activity. The Agency, alongside the Government of Liberia, is also working tirelessly to rehabilitate drug users, address homelessness among vulnerable populations, and reduce the overall impact of drug abuse in the country.

For collaboration or to report suspicious activity, kindly contact the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency through our official communication channels.

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency remains unwavering in its fight against illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse across the country. The public is strongly encouraged to report any drug-related activities by contacting the LDEA hotline at 0777-133-333.