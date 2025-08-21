Africa: Senegal Play Out Goalless Stalemate With Sudan As Both Advance in CHAN

20 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Defending champions Senegal booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship (Chan) on Tuesday alongside Sudan after the pair played out a 0-0 draw at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

With Nigeria besting Congo-Brazzaville in Group D's other tie, a draw was enough to see Sudan top the pool on goal difference ahead of the Senegalese.

In an otherwise uninspiring encounter, Sudan thought they had the chance to nail down their spot as group winners when they were initially awarded a spot-kick two minutes before the interval.

Zimbabwean referee Brighton Chimene had pointed to the spot after Senegalese striker Oumar Ba pushed Sudan midfielder Walieldin Khedr from behind inside the box, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

Senegal were reduced to 10 men in second-half stoppage time when midfielder Mbaye Yaya Ly was shown a second yellow for a hard tackle on Mohamed Al Rashed.

Sudan will face Algeria in the quarter-finals on August 23, while Senegal take on Uganda.

At the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, already-eliminated Nigeria beat 10-man Congo 2-0 to end their miserable campaign on a winning note.

Goals from Anas Yusuf in the 56th minute and Sikiru Alimi in the 93rd restored some order for the Super Eagles following two back-to-back defeats against Senegal and Sudan.

Defeat meant Congo failed to progress as they finished bottom of the group on two points.

