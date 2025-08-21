Nigeria's Consul General in Cameroon, Taofik Coker, Dies

21 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Beloved John

The Nigerian Consul General in the Republic of Cameroon, Taofik Coker, has died.

He passed away last Saturday, 16 August, after a brief illness, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement issued on Thursday to announce his death, the ministry described Mr Coker as a hardworking career diplomat who served the country with distinct professionalism throughout his lifetime.

"Ambassador Coker was a hardworking and dedicated career diplomat who served Nigeria with distinction, commitment and professionalism in different capacities.

"His untimely death, therefore, is a great loss to the diplomatic community and the nation at large," the ministry said.

Mr Coker died a year after he was appointed consul general in Cameroon by President Bola Tinubu.

Appointed in April 2024, he assumed the role the following month.

Before this, Mr Coker had served at Nigeria's missions in Conakry, Guinea, and Shanghai, China, before he was appointed consul general in Buea.

The ministry described Mr Coker as one who has had an extensive diplomatic career.

The ministry also commiserated with his family, colleagues, and friends, and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

