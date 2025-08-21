Nigeria: University of Greater Manchester Researchers Present Groundbreaking Psycho-Intelligence Framework At International Conference

20 August 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Oluchi Chibuzor

A pioneering research project led by Professor Celestine Iwendi of the Centre of Intelligence of Things (CIoTh) at the University of Greater Manchester, Bolton, has been officially accepted for presentation at the 12th International Conference on Reliability, Infocom Technologies and Optimization (ICRITO 2025), under the theme 'Trends and Future Directions'

The paper, titled 'Integrating Behavioural Science using the Psycho-Intelligence Framework in Connected Systems', presents a cutting-edge, real-time closed-loop system that integrates electroencephalography (EEG) and motion sensor data to decode users' cognitive and emotional states.

The research introduces psycho-intelligence, a novel framework that merges neuroscience, behavioural science, and adaptive artificial intelligence (AI) to enable emotionally intelligent human-machine interaction in critical areas such as education, healthcare, and cognitive health monitoring.

Commenting on the research work, Iwendi said the framework represents a shift towards AI systems that can respond empathetically to users' mental and emotional conditions, making digital interactions more human-centric, inclusive, and ethically grounded.

According to him, "this work is a major step in bridging the cognitive-empathic gap in intelligent systems," said Iwendi. "It demonstrates how low-cost wearable biosensors and advanced AI models can transform real-time digital communication.

As the global conversation on ethical, responsive AI systems continues to grow, this milestone affirms the University of Greater Manchester's ongoing contribution to shaping the future of human-centred technology."

The research was conducted at CIoTh and developed in collaboration with a diverse team of researchers: Ezekiel Gabriel Nwibo, Collins Lemeke, Salome Uwah, Kumasum Ukura (Product Designer), and Olayinka Ojo. It is one of five innovative papers to be presented by the CIoTh team at ICRITO 2025, further establishing the University of Greater Manchester's leadership in AI and behavioural computing.

The psycho-intelligence framework has already attracted interest across academic and industry sectors, particularly for its applications in AI-powered chatbots, telehealth platforms, and emotion-aware educational tools.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.