Nigeria: Runsewe - How Recycling Can Redefine Waste Management, Cultural Revolution

interview

Ifedolapo Runsewe is the Managing Director of FREEE Recycle, an integrated recycling company converting tyre and rubber waste into eco-friendly products. The organisation recently launched an artist residency programme, which brought together students from tertiary institutions across Nigeria to transform discarded materials, such as rubber and steel, into artworks that explore and reinterpret Nigerian history and culture. In this interview with Funmi Ogundare, she explained why redefining the value of waste is key to driving cultural, social, and policy change

How has FREEE Recycle's work in transforming tyre and rubber waste into eco-friendly products contributed to environmental protection and job creation in Africa?

FREEE Recycle is an integrated recycling company committed to transforming tyre and rubber waste into useful, eco-friendly products. Our mission is to recycle waste products in Africa for African consumption and to explore export potentials. Since our inception, we have successfully recycled over 350,000 waste tyres, preventing significant environmental harm and manufacturing valuable products such as paving tiles, rubber rollers, eco-friendly flip-flops, fashion accessories, and other materials suitable for residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Our work addresses a critical need, which is reducing pollution while creating local value, jobs, and scalable solutions rooted in the circular economy.

Your organisation recently launched its first-ever residency programme for students. What inspired the idea?

The FREEE residency was birthed from a desire to merge sustainability with creative exploration. Although we are grounded in manufacturing and recycling, we recognise the transformative power of culture and art to challenge perceptions and inspire change. The FREEE residency programme invites artists to engage with sustainability not just as a theme, but as a practice, leveraging their unique storytelling to spark awareness and innovation in how we treat waste.

What does the theme of the residency, 'Echoes of Reclamation: Rebuilding Heritage from Waste', represent, and why is it significant in today's environmental conversation?

The theme 'Echoes of Reclamation' is a powerful metaphor for reclaiming both physical and cultural values. It challenges the notion that waste is worthless. The theme speaks to rediscovering heritage through discarded materials and reimagining sustainability as something deeply rooted in identity, legacy, and collective memory of not just materials. However, in a world that is increasingly dealing with the consequences of overconsumption and environmental degradation, it is important to reclaim both our resources and our understanding of what holds cultural value.

The artists are currently working with discarded materials like rubber, steel, and fibre. Why use waste to explore culture, and how does that tie into your bigger sustainability goals?

As a company, we have always believed in pushing boundaries and challenging traditional views on recycling. We recognise that culture is not static and evolves with the tools, materials, and values of its time. We are redefining both art and recycling. These materials, often overlooked, become vessels for storytelling and tools for social commentary. This aligns with our broader goals to unlock value from waste, showcase its potential, and expand the narrative around what recycling can look like when paired with creativity and cultural insight.

What kind of impact do you hope this residency will have on the students, public, and the perception of waste in Nigeria?

Broadly speaking, the FREEE residency programme is a catalyst for deeper dialogue, wider engagement, and systemic change in how we think about circularity in Nigeria. We want the artists to leave more equipped, more eco-conscious, and more inspired. For the public, we want to ignite curiosity and shift the perception of waste from a problem to a possibility.

Your organisation has processed over 350,000 used tyres since its inception in 2020. Beyond the numbers, what would you say are some of the less visible wins or lessons from that journey?

While the numbers are certainly impressive, the real wins for us lie in the deeper, less visible outcomes. We have learned that sustainability is a continuous journey, not a one-time achievement. We've fostered strong community ties, promoted tyre recycling awareness, and created economic value by converting waste into useful products. Through our NGO, FREEE Impact Foundation, we've also driven social impact - donating 1,650 school sandals, 350 school bags, and installing dog-bone and zigzag pavers made from recycled materials in 11 school playgrounds. On the operational side, we also refined our processes, developed innovative upcycling techniques, and forged impactful partnerships with governments, businesses, and local communities to create a more circular economy. As I said earlier, sustainability for us is a journey, not a destination.

Your organisation recently won the Spirit of Tyre Recycling and Women's Leadership awards. What do these recognitions mean to the team, and what do they say about the future of sustainable business in Nigeria?

These recognitions affirm that impact-driven innovation is possible in Nigeria. They validate the hard work and creativity of our team, confirming that sustainability can thrive here. They also highlight the power of inclusive leadership, particularly in a sector that is often overlooked. More importantly, they reinforce our belief in a strong, viable future for sustainable businesses and show that innovation can thrive in the African context. We view these awards as a mandate to continue pushing boundaries and redefine what's possible in the recycling space.

The residency will end with a public exhibition in Lagos. What kind of conversations or impact do you hope it will spark socially, culturally, or even politically?

We want the FREEE residency programme to challenge how society views waste, beauty, and identity. Culturally, it's about reconnecting with heritage through sustainable materials. Culturally, we hope it reconnects audiences with heritage through a modern, sustainable lens. Socially, we want people to understand that waste has value beyond disposal. And politically, we hope it sparks policy attention towards creative sustainability models. Most importantly, we aim to drive social change, which is why all proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to the FREEE Impact Foundation, equipping even children with basic school supplies, while ensuring the artworks live on as tools of change.

What are the major challenges currently facing Nigeria's waste management and recycling sector, and what key strategies do you believe are essential to address them effectively?

Challenges include limited public awareness and limited access to capital. To address these, we need stronger policy enforcement, public-private collaboration, community education, and investment in recycling innovation. Scaling solutions also requires data transparency and a commitment from local governments across the entire value chain.

When comparing Nigeria's waste management and recycling landscape to global standards, how would you assess its current state, and what models or approaches from other countries do you believe Nigeria should adopt?

We are still catching up globally, especially in systems integration and infrastructure. Countries like Rwanda and South Africa have succeeded through strong policies and citizen engagement. Nigeria should adopt scalable, community-driven models and support the informal sector, which already plays a significant role. What matters most is designing solutions that work within our own context.