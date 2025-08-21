Nigeria: Renewher Empowers Women Through Health Education

The Presidential Launch of RenewHER Gala and Awards Night marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's women's health history, highlighting the power of health education in transforming lives.

By providing women with accurate and reliable health information, RenewHER aims to empower them to make informed decisions about their health, thereby improving their overall well-being.

RenewHER, a data-driven, tech-enabled, and financially intelligent strategy, aims to revolutionise women's health across the country. At the heart of this initiative is the belief that empowering women through health education is key to transforming their lives and communities.

The launch event will feature the unveiling of the 'Women's Health Nigeria' Digital Media and Communications Hub, a powerful national platform for health advocacy, public health education and storytelling.

This hub will serve as a central resource for women to access accurate and reliable health information, enabling them to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

The Women's Health Nigeria Magazine, a signature publication of the initiative, will also play a crucial role in amplifying women's voices, highlighting innovations, and complementing national efforts on six priority areas: maternal, newborn and child health; sexual and reproductive health; adolescent health and menstrual equity; nutrition and preventive care; healthcare workforce and access; and community coalition building.

presidential keynote address, the premiere of the RenewHER campaign film, a cultural showcase, the Health Innovator Awards, and a national pledge moment. These events will help galvanise support for the initiative and inspire action to improve women's health nationwide.

According to Dr. Adanna Steinacker, "RenewHER is more than an initiative. It is a national call to action to redefine the future of women's health and economic equity in Nigeria. With the Women's Health Nigeria Hub and Magazine, we are building a movement that will transform policy, empower communities, and inspire the next generation of health champions."

The initiative has garnered strategic partnerships with key organisations, including the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), Nigeria Governors' Spouses Forum (NGSF), Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), and the Women in Healthcare Network (WIHCN). These partnerships will help to drive measurable health outcomes while creating economic opportunities for women through behavior-led financial reward systems, digital wallets, access to microgrants, skills training, and support for women-led health innovations.

Through these efforts, RenewHER aims to empower women and girls across Nigeria, providing them with the knowledge, resources and support they need to thrive. By prioritising women's health and economic equity, this initiative has the potential to transform the lives of countless women and girls, ultimately creating a healthier and more equitable society for all.