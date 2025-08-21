Nigeria: Chioma Adeleke Returns to Instagram, Pays Tribute to Late Son Ifeanyi

21 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Precious Osadebe

Chioma Adeleke, wife of Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has made an emotional return to Instagram after a long period of silence.

On thursday, the mother of two reactivated her account amd shared a heartfelt post in memory of her late son, Ifeanyi, who tragically passed away in 2022.

In the post, Chioma shared an image of herself holding a bouquet of flowers alongside a pair of cufflinks belonging to her late child. Accompanying the picture was a touching caption that read: "My best friend walked me into forever...

Ify, You're on my mind everyday and you live in my heart. Always and forever. Love, mummy." She wrote.

The tribute deeply moved fans and followers, many of whom flooded the comment section with messages of love and support.

Chioma's return to social media comes just weeks after her highly celebrated wedding to Davido, which dominated headlines in June. The couple, who have since welcomed twins, continue to receive immense support from fans as they balance private family life with the demands of global fame.

