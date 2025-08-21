Liberia: Comoros Seeks Fisheries Cooperation With Liberia

A high-level delegation from the Union of the Comoros Islands has expressed strong interest in forging a joint fisheries cooperation with the Government of Liberia, through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA). The visit, held at NaFAA headquarters on Bushrod Island, centered on three major areas of potential collaboration: Training and Capacity Building, Trade and Policy Development, and Licensing Regime Replication.

Leading the Comorian delegation, Mr. Ahamed Yassian, Director of the Cabinet of the Ministry of Economy, Industry, Trade, and Regional Integration, emphasized the need to strengthen the technical capacity of fisheries professionals in his country. Speaking through an interpreter, he underscored Comoros' desire to benefit from Liberia's experience in fisheries training, knowledge exchange, and professional development programs facilitated by NaFAA.

On the subject of Trade and Policy Development, Mr. Yassian requested Liberia's technical guidance in formulating a fisheries trade policy for Comoros. He particularly expressed interest in Liberia's engagement with the European Union Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement (SFPA), noting its role in sectoral growth and financial benefits. "This interest reflects Comoros' ambition to expand its fisheries economy through structured trade mechanisms and international market access," Yassian stated.

With regard to Licensing Regime Replication, the delegation commended Liberia's internationally recognized licensing system, praised for its transparency and effectiveness in fisheries governance. Mr. Yassian noted that adopting Liberia's model could help Comoros improve fisheries administration, strengthen compliance, and boost revenue mobilization.

Responding to the delegation, Mr. J. Cyrus Saygbe,Sr, Acting Director General of NaFAA, welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to sharing technical expertise with African counterparts. He emphasized that Liberia is open to fostering collaborative partnerships that will advance sustainable fisheries development across the continent.

Mr. Saygbe also briefed the delegation on Liberia's ongoing efforts to address the European Union Yellow Card, highlighting the country's cautious approach to granting international fishing licenses in order to safeguard compliance and avoid further sanctions.

"The Government of Liberia, through NaFAA, stands ready to lend its expertise and experience to support the fisheries sector of the Comoros Islands. Together, we can strengthen cooperation and create a model for sustainable fisheries development in Africa," Mr. Saygbe assured.

Both parties expressed optimism that the discussions would pave the way for a structured partnership aimed at enhancing the fishing industries of Liberia and the Comoros Islands for the mutual benefit of their people.