Ghana: NPA Steering Committee Develops Road Map to Implement 24-HR Economy

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA)'s Steering Committee to spearhead the implementation of the 24-Hour Economy initiative within Ghana's downstream petroleum industry has held its first meeting on the creation of a strategic roadmap for the long and short terms.

The Committee has been tasked by the President, John Dramani Mahama, through the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and the 24-Hour Secretariat with developing regulatory frameworks, strategies, and implementing timelines to operationalise the 24-hour economy across the downstream petroleum value chain.

In his address, the Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, underscored the significance of the initiative, noting that the 24-hour economy was a key policy direction of the government and one the President is determined to see realised.

Mr Tameklo emphasized that the downstream petroleum sector was uniquely positioned and ready to lead this transformation, adding "We are ready to ensure that the 24-Hour Economy in the Downstream Petroleum Sector aligns with national development plans and energy security."

Stakeholders pledged their support to the initiative in helping to assess funding needs and support resource mobilisation efforts, including Public-Private Partnerships, as part of the Committee's Terms of Reference.

The Committee, in consultation with the 24-Hour Secretariat at the Office of the President, is tasked with providing high-level policy and strategic guidance for the 24-Hour economy and overseeing the work of the subcommittees in implementing timelines and rolling out strategies. The Committee is also tasked with facilitating the resolution of institutional or jurisdictional bottlenecks during implementation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Steering Committee on the 24-Hour Economy is chaired by the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, with support from his two deputies, Dr Dramani Bukari and Dr Sheila Addo and the Directors of the Authority.

Other committee members are the Managing Director of BOST, Mr Afetsi Awonoor, Chief Executive of CBOD, Dr Patrick Ofori, Chief Executive of the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), Dr Riverson Oppong, Roland Azuvugu of the 24-Hour Secretariat, and Benjamin Aniah, a Chief Superintendent of the Ghana Police Service and other key stakeholders.

The Committee's operational structure is hinged on three subcommittees: the Infrastructure and Technology subcommittee, the Regulatory, Policy and Compliance subcommittee and the subcommittee responsible for Stakeholder Engagement and Public Awareness.

The NPA remains committed to working collaboratively with industry stakeholders to ensure the successful roll-out of the 24-hour economy within the downstream sector, driving national development and energy accessibility around the clock.