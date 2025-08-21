Ghana: Veep Advocates Stronger Public Education On Prisons Service's Role in National Devt

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called for a stronger public education on the role of the Prisons Service in national development.

She said there was the need for society to see it not only as a security institution but also as an important player in national development.

The Vice President said this when she met with the leadership of the Ghana Prisons Service to discuss challenges facing the Service and ways to improve its operations.

The discussions focused on some of the pressing issues confronting the Service, including the conditions of inmates, resources for officers, and the general state of prison facilities across the country.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang noted that while the Service had been making efforts to deliver on its mandate, government was determined to support it to achieve more.

She urged the Service to deepen its collaboration with other state agencies and the media to create better understanding of its work.

The Vice President praised the Service for its interventions in various areas, especially its growing campaign in agriculture.

She said the farming projects being undertaken in several prison facilities are a step in the right direction as they not only help provide food for inmates but also contribute to the wider national agenda of food security.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang assured the leadership that government remains committed to improving the conditions within the prisons. She stressed that inmates, though serving sentences, are still citizens who deserve dignity and an opportunity for meaningful reform.

"As a responsible nation, it is our duty to ensure dignified conditions for inmates, to offer meaningful reforms, and to provide the necessary support for their reintegration into society," she said.

She explained that supporting the Prisons Service is not just about meeting international standards but also about strengthening Ghana's justice system and giving hope to people who, after serving their time, need to return to their families and communities as responsible citizens.

The Vice President said reforms within the prisons must focus on both infrastructure and the welfare of inmates and officers.

She acknowledged that the Service faces resource challenges but expressed confidence that with continued government support and innovative projects like agriculture and vocational training, the Service can transform itself into a stronger institution.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also called on the public to change their attitude towards ex-convicts and support their reintegration. She stressed that if society continues to stigmatise them, then the efforts of the Service to reform inmates would go to waste.

The Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, thanked the Vice President for her support and said the Service remains committed to carrying out its mandate despite challenges.

She said officers of the Service were motivated by the assurance of government support and will continue to explore innovative ways to improve conditions in the prisons.

She highlighted that the agricultural campaign being promoted by the Service had already shown positive results, with some prison farms recording increased harvests to support both inmates and communities.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie further appealed for greater public support, noting that the responsibility of reforming offenders and keeping society safe could not be left to the Prisons Service alone.

She said collaboration with families, civil society groups, and faith-based organisations is key to the success of rehabilitation efforts.