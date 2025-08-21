Ghana: Govt Allocates Gh¢403m ...to Complete Stalled Colleges of Education Hostels - Education Minister

The government has allocated GH¢403 million from the Get Fund for the completion of all 45 stalled hostels across Colleges of Education to ease accommodation challenges faced by students.

Initiated by the previous administration to address the shortage of hostel facilities across the Colleges of Education, the project got stalled along the line.

The Colleges include the three new colleges made up of Savanna College of Education, Ghana Muslim Mission College at Beposo, and Christ the Teacher College at Nsoko.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, disclosed this during the inauguration of the Governing Councils of seven Colleges of Education here on Monday.

He explained that the move formed part of broader measures to strengthen governance and improve infrastructure in the 48 public Colleges of Education across the country.

"In 2023, the Ministry of Education initiated processes for the construction of 45 hostels across 46 Colleges of Education," the Minister stated.

He said that: "unfortunately, only nine of these projects have made significant progress and are nearing completion, while 11 have shown steady progress, and 25 have been stalled."

The Minister stated that the ongoing transition of the Colleges of Education into fully-fledged universities would impact the scheme and conditions of service for staff, as well as the enabling Act that established the institutions.

He stated that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) was working with the Attorney General's Department to amend the Act, with the changes expected to be completed at the next sitting of Parliament.

Mr Iddrisu urged Governing Councils to work closely with GTEC on all major policy and administrative decisions, especially on key appointments, to ensure smooth operations during the transition.

He further revealed that about 20 principals would be retiring or completing their mandatory terms next year.

The Minister, therefore, called on the Councils to collaborate with GTEC to ensure a seamless succession process.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing the necessary support to enhance the capacity of the Colleges of Education and to ensure quality teacher training for national development.