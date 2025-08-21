Ghana: Journalists Deepen Understanding of Auditor General's Reports

About 43 journalists are attending capacity building workshop to deepen their understanding of Auditor-General's Report to be able to communicate accurately to their audience.

A workshop organised in Accra on Thursday by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) in collaboration with the Ghana Audit Service also seeks to equip journalists with practical skills for follow-up investigative reporting on the findings and recommendations of the reports.

The workshop being attended by journalists from Oti, Greater Accra, Central, Western, Volta and Eastern Regions, formed part of GACC's project "Building Evidence on the Report's for Increased Accountability in Ghana through a Multistakeholder Accountability Initiative," funded by the Hewlett Foundation.

Speaking at the workshop, the Assistant Director of Audit at the Ghana Audit Service, Mr Frederick Lokko, called for stronger collaboration between the media and the Service to improve public understanding of the Auditor-General's reports.

He emphasised that deepening journalists' knowledge of the Service's mandate and audit processes would lead to more accurate and professional reporting, ultimately benefiting the ordinary Ghanaian.

Touching on the workshop, Mr Lokko said the initiative was designed to equip journalists with the skills and insights needed to interpret and communicate the Auditor-General's findings effectively.

This, he noted, would help promote transparency, accountability, and value for money in public sector management.

According to him, while the media played a crucial role as the "mouthpiece of the people," there had been instances where reports on audit findings had not reflected the true meaning of the Auditor-General's work.

He attributed this not to deliberate misreporting but to a lack of sufficient interaction and collaboration between the Audit Service, the media, and other state institutions.

"Sometimes, due to limited understanding of our mandate and processes, the way some reports are presented does not give the proper meaning to the Auditor-General's report," Mr Lokko explained.

He urged media practitioners to thoroughly read the Auditor-General's reports and, where necessary, seek clarification from the Service before publishing their stories.

This, he said, would ensure that the public receives accurate and well-contextualised information on issues of national interest.

Mr Lokko further noted that feedback from the media was equally important to the Audit Service, as it could guide management in improving service delivery and strengthening accountability mechanisms.

"When the media understands the work we do, they can better explain it to the public, and together we can contribute to a more effective public sector management system," he said.

He expressed optimism that sustained engagements of this nature would lead to stronger institutional cooperation and better public appreciation of the Auditor-General's role in safeguarding the country's resources.

The Executive Secretary of GACC, Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, urged journalists to go beyond headline coverage of the Auditor-General's reports and invest more in follow-up and investigative stories.

She noted that while the initial release of the reports often attracted wide publicity, there was a gap in sustained media engagement to uncover the deeper issues behind the findings.

Mrs Narteh cited past examples where investigative reporting revealed critical details, including conflicts of interest that were not immediately evident from the Auditor-General's report.

Such efforts, she said enhance public understanding, strengthen advocacy, and support accountability.